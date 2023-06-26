Havas Former Chief People Pfficer Thierry Lalchere Launches HR Agency

Former chief people officer of Havas Group ANZ, Thierry Lalchere (lead image), has launched Thierry Lalchere Consulting- HR (TLCHR), offering advice on progressive people policies, EVP, DE&I, independent HR investigations, training and development, and standardising systems to agencies with five to 250-plus people.

Lalchere said: “I work with leaders to ensure their talent thrives in an inclusive and safe work environment, minimising risk to their business and maximising both business and individual performance.

“Where I make the most impact is with businesses that don’t have a fully developed HR function, but need assistance approaching the complexities of both the technical and strategic side of HR, including keeping up with legislative changes.”

Lalchere’s proposition is well timed with significant changes to the Fair Work Act in areas such as psychosocial safety and pay secrecy coming into effect this year.

“For example, from this month, a business that publishes a contract stating that salaries are confidential will be in breach of the new pay secrecy laws. There is a civil liability with fines of up to $66,000 per breach. A truly litigious player might also claim a misrepresentation of employee rights: that has a civil liability fine of over $80,000 per breach. What this means is that issuing a salary increase letter today could land you with almost $150,000 in fines. It’s no wonder that HR concerns are keeping so many business leaders I work with awake at night,” said Lalchere.

Anthony Freedman, former Havas Group CEO and Chairman, led Havas during Lalchere’s tenure, and said in support, “Thierry spearheaded important changes that are expected of a modern employer in respect to policies and procedures. This was not just important to our people, but has also become an aspect increasingly demanded from clients and potential clients.”

Lalchere was the only HR professional listed in Campaign Asia’s 40 under 40 last year and was also a finalist for the B&T Women in Media Awards. As CPO for the Havas Group, her achievements included CommsCon Employer of the Year (2020, 2019).