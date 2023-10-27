Harvest Rock Festival Announces Global & Local Brand Partners

Secret Sounds Connect, the leading commercial rights, experiential and creative services agency for Secret Sounds and Live Nation Australia & New Zealand, has revealed the brand partners for Harvest Rock.

Now in its second year, Secret Sounds Connect has further elevated the festival experience with market-leading brands including Archie Rose, Jack Daniel’s, Royal Automobile Association (RAA) and Alpha Box Dice & Wines.

2023 Brand Activation Highlights include:

The House of Archie Rose

A mobile tiny home and bar celebrating Archie Rose’s Fundamentals range, and showcasing the brand’s quality and forward-thinking attributes through colour and design.

RAA Members Lounge

A private lounge area for RAA members featuring luxury toilets, lawn games and an ice block cart. RAA will also be hosting daily giveaways including custom Frank Green water bottles.

Jack Daniel’s Airstream Bar

Jack Daniel’s celebrates the brand’s longstanding partnership with music with an outdoor retro recording studio. This iconic airstream bar will be serving up signature JD cocktails and pre-mixed range. Outside of the airstream, Jack Daniel’s has set up vintage picnic rugs and cushions to create an area for attendees to chill out and listen to record players on antique speakers.

The Pirate Life Bar

A two-storey container bar with its own viewing deck brought to you by Pirate Life, Adelaide’s finest brewery. The bar looks over the Vines stage giving patrons the ability to see the stage from an elevated viewpoint.

Alpha Box & Dice Wine Garden

Serving your favourite Alpha Box & Dice wines, with a brand new addition launching exclusively at Harvest Rock – Tarot Prosecco in a can – for your festival convenience. Stop by Alpha Box & Dice in the Cellar Door or in Wildwoods Village to check out the full range of delicious local wines.

Wildwoods Village Food Precinct

A new food precinct will feature a pop-up version of local South African BBQ restaurant, Africola, along with 10 other restaurants including Bottega Bandito, Dirty Doris, Pizza Reggina, The Filipino Project, Ragi’s Spice Kitchen, Salopian Inn, Shibui, Smokin’ Grillers, Thai BBQ House, and Thirsty Tiger.

In 2022, Harvest Rock was a major tourism driver for South Australia, generating more than $16.5 million in total economic activity for the state’s capital of Adelaide and welcoming more than 20,000 local and interstate festival goers across the weekend.

Kristy Rosser, founder of Secret Sounds Connect and senior vice president, marketing solutions & vlient dervices at Live Nation ANZ said: “Harvest Rock is a premium festival offering that gives brands the opportunity to connect with all types of festival-goer, but in particular those that are looking for a more elevated festival experience. We are committed to supporting the growth of the live entertainment scene in the South Australian market and working with local businesses to show the quality fare Adelaide has to offer.”