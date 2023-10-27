Harvest Rock Festival Announces Global & Local Brand Partners

Harvest Rock Festival Announces Global & Local Brand Partners
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Secret Sounds Connect, the leading commercial rights, experiential and creative services agency for Secret Sounds and Live Nation Australia & New Zealand, has revealed the brand partners for Harvest Rock.

Now in its second year, Secret Sounds Connect has further elevated the festival experience with market-leading brands including Archie Rose, Jack Daniel’s, Royal Automobile Association (RAA) and Alpha Box Dice & Wines.

2023 Brand Activation Highlights include:

The House of Archie Rose
A mobile tiny home and bar celebrating Archie Rose’s Fundamentals range, and showcasing the brand’s quality and forward-thinking attributes through colour and design.

RAA Members Lounge
A private lounge area for RAA members featuring luxury toilets, lawn games and an ice block cart. RAA will also be hosting daily giveaways including custom Frank Green water bottles.

Jack Daniel’s Airstream Bar
Jack Daniel’s celebrates the brand’s longstanding partnership with music with an outdoor retro recording studio. This iconic airstream bar will be serving up signature JD cocktails and pre-mixed range. Outside of the airstream, Jack Daniel’s has set up vintage picnic rugs and cushions to create an area for attendees to chill out and listen to record players on antique speakers.

The Pirate Life Bar
A two-storey container bar with its own viewing deck brought to you by Pirate Life, Adelaide’s finest brewery. The bar looks over the Vines stage giving patrons the ability to see the stage from an elevated viewpoint.

Alpha Box & Dice Wine Garden
Serving your favourite Alpha Box & Dice wines, with a brand new addition launching exclusively at Harvest Rock – Tarot Prosecco in a can – for your festival convenience. Stop by Alpha Box & Dice in the Cellar Door or in Wildwoods Village to check out the full range of delicious local wines.

Wildwoods Village Food Precinct
A new food precinct will feature a pop-up version of local South African BBQ restaurant, Africola, along with 10 other restaurants including Bottega Bandito, Dirty Doris, Pizza Reggina, The Filipino Project, Ragi’s Spice Kitchen, Salopian Inn, Shibui, Smokin’ Grillers, Thai BBQ House, and Thirsty Tiger.

In 2022, Harvest Rock was a major tourism driver for South Australia, generating more than $16.5 million in total economic activity for the state’s capital of Adelaide and welcoming more than 20,000 local and interstate festival goers across the weekend.

Kristy Rosser, founder of Secret Sounds Connect and senior vice president, marketing solutions & vlient dervices at Live Nation ANZ said: “Harvest Rock is a premium festival offering that gives brands the opportunity to connect with all types of festival-goer, but in particular those that are looking for a more elevated festival experience. We are committed to supporting the growth of the live entertainment scene in the South Australian market and working with local businesses to show the quality fare Adelaide has to offer.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Harvest Rock

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]