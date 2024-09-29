Harry Preston Returns To IPG For MD MBCS Australia Gig

IPG Mediabrands Australia has appointed Harry Preston as managing director, MBCS Australia. Preston is currently national general manager of Hogarth.

The announcement comes following the news of prior MD MBCS Australia, Olivia Warren’s appointment as global MD of Traverse32, IPG’s independent development and production studio headquartered in New York.

“It’s always gratifying to see our home-grown talent being tapped on the shoulder to take on global roles,” said Mark Coad CEO IPG Mediabrands Australia. “Olivia was the driving force behind establishing the MBCS brand in Australia on the back of several incredibly successful client campaigns. We know that she will continue that forward trajectory at Traverse32.”

With more than 20 years multinational industry experience leading media and technology across multiple categories including former roles within the IPG network, Preston will return to IPG Mediabrands Australia to assume his new role.

“We are very excited to appoint Harry Preston as the new managing director of MBCS Australia,” said Coad. “With his passion and expertise for driving brand commerce Harry is perfectly positioned to lead our efforts in creating breakthrough experiences for our clients, connecting brands with consumers in meaningful ways.”

“I am honoured to take on the role of managing director at MBCS Australia,” added Preston. “Some of the fondest memories of my career were spent at IPG Mediabrands so I’m excited to return and build on the amazing legacy Olivia leaves. It’s an exciting time for the business, and a fantastic opportunity to work with such a talented group of people to push the boundaries of what we can achieve in the content space.”

Preston will be based in Sydney and will report to Coad. His position is effective 1 November 2024.