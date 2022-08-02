Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand Announces Thrive As PR, Social Media Partner

Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand Announces Thrive As PR, Social Media Partner
Amanda Gormley
By Amanda Gormley
SHARE
THIS



Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand is boosting its communications efforts with the appointment of Thrive PR as the company’s exclusive PR and social media agency.

The partnership will see Thrive spearhead a number of key initiatives with the aim of exciting and capturing a new generation of riders in Australia and New Zealand. Activities will include consumer and business media relations and events alongside content creation and digital strategy to enhance Harley-Davidson’s social engagement and awareness. Thrive will also take over influencer relations and Harley-Davidson’s famous bike experience program. 

Nigel Keough, managing director of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, said: “We’re thrilled to have Thrive’s network team officially join the Harley-Davidson family and become an extended part of our PR and marketing team. 

“During a competitive pitch, we were impressed by the calibre of work, ideas and industry connections Thrive brought to the table, and are looking forward to continuing to elevate the Harley-Davidson brand as partners throughout Australia and New Zealand, this year and beyond.” 

Leilani Abels, Thrive founder and managing director, said: “Thrive is uniquely positioned to partner with iconic brands like Harley-Davidson, to accelerate their position as the most desirable sports and lifestyle brand across Australia and New Zealand. Our partnership will see us tap into the best creative and strategic smarts across our network to deliver innovative ideas that create genuine impact for the company. We will ensure our agency ethos of being ‘limited by nothing’ plays’ out in everything we do for Harley-Davidson.

“Harley-Davidson will be served by a hand-picked agency team from across our offices in Australia and a retained team in New Zealand. This includes our first-class content production team and design studio.” 

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 and has a wide range of motorcycles, as well as riding gear and accessories.

Please login with linkedin to comment

harley-davidson Thrive PR

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
  • Marketing

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm. Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]