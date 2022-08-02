Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand Announces Thrive As PR, Social Media Partner

Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand is boosting its communications efforts with the appointment of Thrive PR as the company’s exclusive PR and social media agency.

The partnership will see Thrive spearhead a number of key initiatives with the aim of exciting and capturing a new generation of riders in Australia and New Zealand. Activities will include consumer and business media relations and events alongside content creation and digital strategy to enhance Harley-Davidson’s social engagement and awareness. Thrive will also take over influencer relations and Harley-Davidson’s famous bike experience program.

Nigel Keough, managing director of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, said: “We’re thrilled to have Thrive’s network team officially join the Harley-Davidson family and become an extended part of our PR and marketing team.

“During a competitive pitch, we were impressed by the calibre of work, ideas and industry connections Thrive brought to the table, and are looking forward to continuing to elevate the Harley-Davidson brand as partners throughout Australia and New Zealand, this year and beyond.”

Leilani Abels, Thrive founder and managing director, said: “Thrive is uniquely positioned to partner with iconic brands like Harley-Davidson, to accelerate their position as the most desirable sports and lifestyle brand across Australia and New Zealand. Our partnership will see us tap into the best creative and strategic smarts across our network to deliver innovative ideas that create genuine impact for the company. We will ensure our agency ethos of being ‘limited by nothing’ plays’ out in everything we do for Harley-Davidson.

“Harley-Davidson will be served by a hand-picked agency team from across our offices in Australia and a retained team in New Zealand. This includes our first-class content production team and design studio.”

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 and has a wide range of motorcycles, as well as riding gear and accessories.