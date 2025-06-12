Half Of Women Say Brands Still Don’t Get Them According To New Study From The Collective

The Collective, Wasserman’s women-focused global advocacy and advisory business, has released the first installment of The Collective Economy: A Global Understanding of Women’s Buying Power, a major international study that explores how modern women see themselves, what drives their buying decisions, and why many brands may still be falling short of reaching them.

With two-thirds of the world’s discretionary spend in their pockets, women are wielding more financial influence than ever before, presenting an exciting opportunity for brands to better. understand, represent, and serve this dynamic audience. This study, based on responses from 8,700 women across 10 countries, reveals that, despite almost a trillion dollars in global advertising spend (2024), 49% of women still feel that brands don’t understand them, and many say that products don’t reflect their real needs. Additionally, while 91% of women value brand authenticity, nearly half of the women surveyed believe marketing still leans on outdated stereotypes.

“Women are telling us what matters to them and what doesn’t, and they clearly want products that support and reflect their lives, values, and priorities,” said Thayer Lavielle, Managing Director of The Collective. “This research provides a global pulse on how women feel they are being marketed to, by region, and where they feel brand marketers may be missing the mark. Through the six personas we have developed, The Collective Economy is a blueprint for building stronger connections, greater impact, and lasting growth.”

Since the release of The Collective’s 2020 report, The New Power Players, which articulated how Gen Z and Millennial women are shaping the future of consumerism, culture and societal progress, the world has shifted. The aftershocks of a global pandemic, women-led social movements, and the rise of financially empowered younger generations have redrawn the lines of influence.

A Deeper Look at What Drives Her Decisions

The Collective Economy examines how women from diverse age groups, regions, and backgrounds define their identities and the factors that influence their spending habits and motivations. Interestingly, attributes such as gender, race, or religion rank much lower in importance, suggesting that identity-first marketing (passions and hobbies, role as mother/caregiver, education and knowledge), not demographic marketing, is key to modern brand engagement.

In addition to capturing a holistic understanding of women’s economic behaviors and attitudes, this report also highlights noteworthy insights by country to better guide regionalized marketing efforts.

Introducing Six New Personas for Modern Marketing

Because women are powerful, complex, multi-dimensional consumers who are driven by their passions, roles, and personal growth, The Collective has created six global marketing personas that align diverse world views and shared experiences and can act as a guide for marketers to reach this valuable consumer.

The Mindful Multitasker: balancing work, family, and wellbeing (regardless of motherhood)

The Family-First Realist: grounded in practicality and long-term security

The Independent Striver: driven by growth, career, and financial autonomy

The Empowered Advocate: cares deeply about justice, visibility, and making change

The Global Dreamer: outward-facing, creative, and connected

The Creative Explorer: Defining life on their terms, and it has to mean something

Within the report, each persona overview includes actionable insights across values, lifestyle, purchasing behaviour, and media habits, providing brands with a new strategic lens for meaningful engagement.