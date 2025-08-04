Half Of Marketers Received No Pay Rise, Only 40% Got a Bonus – Salary Survey

Marketers now value job security, flexibility and AI upskilling amid a year of restructures, redundancies and reduced hiring. That’s the verdict from a survey of 200 marketers by specialise recruitment firm iknowho.

The poll found greenshoots of “renewed momentum” across the marketing industry after a tough year in which pay rises and bonuses were rare.

Salary growth remained modest across the marketing industry over the past 12 months, with nearly around half of marketers receiving no pay rise at all.

Even when changing roles, over 74 per cent of respondents said they received no increase – highlighting a conservative approach from employers in the current market.

Bonuses were also less common, with 60 per cent of respondents receiving no bonus. Salary remains the top priority when considering a new role, however, we’re seeing a shift in how both employers and candidates are approaching salary discussions. Marketers are weighing up flexibility, job security, growth pathways and meaningful benefits – not just base pay – as part of the overall value proposition.

When looking for a new role, salary remains marketer’s number one priority amid ongoing economic pressure. However, candidates are increasingly focused on job security and long-term growth. “Stability is definitely playing a bigger role in decision-making,” says Bec Godkin, lead talent partner at iknowho. “Candidates want to know the company is growing, and that there’s clear succession planning in place.”



Three quarters of marketers would likely turn down a role without flexible working. While hybrid arrangements are now the norm, with 82 per cent of respondents currently receiving flexible working benefits and most expected to be in-office 2-4 days a week, what matters is not just the policy, but the intent behind it.

Lead talent partner Sheryn Small said: “There’s less resistance to office days now, especially when there’s a clear purpose – like culture or collaboration. The best hybrid setups are team-led, not blanket rules.”

Training was another sticking point. More than 90 per cent of marketers use AI tools, yet only 11 per cent feel fully trained, and just 22 per cent say their employer offers structured support.

Seventy per cent of respondents report they’re learning on the job but would welcome more structured support.

Louise Cummins, founder ACAM, said: “The AI moment is here – but readiness is lagging. Our benchmarking shows 90 per cent of marketers are already using AI, yet most feel underprepared. This isn’t about hype – it’s about capability. Marketers who lean into this shift now will unlock competitive advantage.”