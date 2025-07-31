NP Digital Australia Secures Eight New Clients

NP Digital Australia, part of the globally renowned performance marketing agency founded by Neil Patel, has recorded its most successful half-year to date in 2025, adding eight new clients and expanding its footprint across key verticals.

New additions to the roster include global security Gallagher Security, national medical network Family Doctor, global trade brand Soudal Australia, VR gaming pioneer Zero Latency, and luxury retailers Henry Bucks and City Hatters. Most have engaged NP Digital on multi-channel retainers spanning SEO, paid media, and content strategy, underscoring the agency’s strength in delivering integrated digital solutions.

“These wins reflect a decisive shift in what brands expect from their agency partners,” said Guy Jarvie, managing director of NP Digital Australia and New Zealand. “Businesses are looking for clarity, commercial focus, and cohesion especially in an increasingly complex digital landscape. That shift plays directly to our strengths.”

NP Digital’s first-half performance is significantly ahead of the same period last year, with higher average deal values and broader multi-service global engagements.

The agency has experienced an evolution within its operations, with several key drivers influencing its momentum. Agile team structures have enabled faster cross-channel optimisation, while stronger leadership cohesion has driven faster decision making, helping to attract high-calibre talent. Closer collaboration with global teams, a future-focused approach to AI integration and a challenger mindset that appeals to ambitious brands have also been major factors.

These attributes are anchored by NP Digital’s commitment to simplifying marketing. The agency brings together paid media, organic search, AI optimisation, content strategy, and creative into a strategic framework.

NP Digital’s new client engagements are already laying the foundation for long-term impact. “We chose NP Digital because they understood our business and didn’t come to us with cookie-cutter solutions,” said Anna Hampton, strategic programs director for Zero Latency. “Their ability to think strategically while delivering quickly across channels has already made a strong impression.”

To meet growing demand, the agency is actively hiring across SEO, marketing automation, and creative strategy. It is also investing in advanced analytics, AI-reporting, and conversion rate optimisation to expand its performance ecosystem.

This scale-up is centred on high-growth sectors where NP Digital is building strong momentum—healthcare, fintech, consumer tech, and purpose-led retail – industries where brands are increasingly seeking partners who can combine commercial acumen with speed, clarity, and accountability.

NP Digital is helping brands navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven marketing. The agency is developing bespoke AI strategies across predictive targeting, content generation, and media efficiency. By integrating both proprietary and best-in-class third-party AI tools, NP Digital is partnering with its clients to move faster, reduce waste, and make smarter decisions.