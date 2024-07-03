AdvertisingNewsletter

GWM Shows Its Love For Rugby League In One New Zealand Warriors OOH Campaign Via The Hallway

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

Independent creative agency The Hallway has activated GWM’s official partnership with the One New Zealand Warriors NRL team in an OOH campaign that puts the GWM Tank 300 front, centre, back and in pretty much every playing position on the footy field.

“GWM are a huge part of this team and the entire One New Zealand Warriors NRL club. So there was a natural synergy in comparing the brute strength, agility and powerful performance of the Tank 300 to the players on the field. When you look at the sheer size of some of these athletes, “Tank” is most definitely a word that springs to mind. And from there, the campaign almost wrote itself as we created a different ad for every position on the field,” said Dean Hamilton, creative director, The Hallway.

“Echoing Dean’s comments, the link between the strength and athleticism of the Tank 300 and the One NZ Warriors was obvious and the campaign developed quite quickly as a result. One of the key objectives of GWM’s partnership with the Warriors was to connect and engage with the team’s fans. So, creating a campaign that provided a direct reference back to the sport and the team those fans so loyally support was our way of giving a nod to the Warriors while introducing the rugged Tank 300 to prospective Kiwi buyers,” added Steve Maciver, head of marketing & communications, GWM Australia & New Zealand.

The campaign will be running in New Zealand across OOH sites for the remainder of the NRL 2024 season.

Credits:

Client: GWM Australia & New Zealand

Head of marketing & communications: Steve Maciver

Marketing specialist: Rebecca Jeffery

Creative agency: The Hallway

Media Agency: Nunn Media

Related posts:

  1. Jane Waterhouse: Why Brené Brown Makes Me Frown
  2. How To Win A B&T Award: Why Partners Life & Special’s Last Performance Campaign “Needed To Be Shared By The Best”
  3. iProspect Taps Patrick Doble For Melbourne Senior Client Partner Role
  4. Pivotus First Australian Independent Media Agency To Partner With Scope3, With University Of Tasmania Initial Deployment
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

RupertPrice
DDB Sydney Hires New Strategy Chief
TV Ratings (3/7/24): Aussies Tune In To Watch Taronga Zoo Welcome Five South American Capybaras
YouTube's Caroline Oates says a single cross-media measurement solution is not on the horizon in this market.
‘We’re Not There Yet’: YouTube Boss Says Australia Isn’t Ready For UK’s Origin-style Cross-Media Measurement 
Google Touts Its AI As “Efficiency & Growth Flywheel” In Cannes But Maintains Creatives Still Matter
Register Lost your password?