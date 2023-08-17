GWM Launches Integrated Campaign For New Tank 300 Via The Hallway

GWM and The Hallway have launched a new campaign to support the arrival of the GWM Tank 300 to the Australian market.

Tasked with establishing the Tank 300 as the newest and most exciting model in the 4×4 category, the work dramatises the frenetic nature of our daily lives, contrasted against the purity of the Tank 300 driving experience. The work runs across TV, online, social, digital, mobile and OOH.

Steve Maciver, head of marketing & communications at GWM, said: “We’re extremely pleased with this campaign. Tank 300 is our most exciting product launch to date. And so is this campaign. The journey of creating this work reinforced the strength of our partnership with The Hallway. It’s a wonderful collaboration that is taking our brand to the next level in Australia and New Zealand, driving record sales on an almost monthly basis.”

Jules Hall, CEO of The Hallway, said: “We’re delighted with the way we have been able to work with the GWM local and global teams to evolve the brand in Australia and New Zealand over the past 18 months. This latest piece of work continues that trajectory, most certainly assisted by having an awesome vehicle to promote in the Tank 300.”