Guardian Australia Launches New Weekly App, Australia Weekend
Guardian Australia has launched Australia Weekend, a digital reimagination of the traditional weekend newspaper, offering a new way for readers to experience trusted, independent Guardian journalism in Australia.
Available to subscribers on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Australia Weekend offers readers early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend, as well as a carefully curated selection of the week’s essential news and analysis from Australia and the world.
Available to download at 6am (AEDT) every Saturday morning, each week’s edition replicates the experience of reading the weekend newspaper, but with the added convenience and portability of mobile devices. Readers have the opportunity to catch up with the best Guardian journalism – to reflect, understand, and make sense of the week – at their own pace, at a time and place that suits them.
The elegantly designed digital edition is the result of extensive research and conversations with readers, which identified a clear appetite for context and curation amid an increasingly relentless news cycle. Each week’s edition is finite and completable, offering a break from endlessly scrollable news feeds, and providing a natural companion to Guardian Australia’s existing breaking news-oriented Live app.
Australia Weekend forms the central component of Guardian Australia’s reconfigured digital subscription bundle, and is the first dedicated subscription product created specifically for the Australian market. Subscription also unlocks access to premium features within the Live app, and ad-free reading on all devices.
Readers are invited to explore the new Editions app by activating a 14-day free trial of the digital subscription. After the trial period, subscription is available at the special introductory rate of $10.75 per month for the first three months, later moving to $21.50 per month. Alternatively, readers can save 20% by opting for an annual rate of $174.99.
The launch of Australia Weekend represents an important milestone as Guardian Australia looks to build on its growth in audience and financial supporters. More than one in four Australians now read Guardian Australia, and more than 150,000 have made financial contributions over the past year.
Lenore Taylor, editor, Guardian Australia, said: “More and more Australians are relying on Guardian Australia to provide a trusted, independent voice. At the same time, readers tell us they want space, away from the grind of constant breaking news, to catch up on what’s most important and understand what it means.
“Australia Weekend combines the best bits of a print weekend newspaper with the convenience and style of the digital medium. It’s the best of both worlds — the weekend paper in the palm of your hand.
“Each edition provides subscribers with early access to some of the best journalism we have planned for our website over the weekend, as well as a considered selection of the week’s essential journalism from Australia and the world, providing space to reflect and make sense of the week.”
Dan Stinton, managing director, Guardian Australia, said: “The Australia Weekend app is the result of in-depth research into what our readers want. This is a way to access the best Guardian journalism, carefully curated for the weekend, in an app that has been specifically designed to have a beginning, middle and end – all without the distraction of breaking news in an ad-free environment.”
“This launch is an important evolution of our reader revenue strategy, giving Australian readers a new way to support the Guardian through digital subscriptions.”
Latest News
Country Road Commits $600K To Landcare Australia
Country Road has announced a partnership with Landcare Australia, committing $600,000 over three years to support the conservation of local farmlands. This unique partnership will come to life through biodiversity restoration projects across Australian farmlands. Biodiversity, the variety of life on earth, is intrinsically linked to the health of the environment and plays a critical […]
Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas
Cinema admissions in Australia have reached a new post-lockdown record, cracking 500,000 admits per week for the first time since lockdown restrictions were lifted. The new peak is a 37% increase week on week, a key indicator that audiences are hungry for great content and the experience to match.
Australian Companies & Brands Need To Update Their Social Barometer
Every day, across mainstream media and social media, a myriad of storms erupt that cause damage to governments and companies operating in Australia and their brands.
Former DAN Exec & Isobar CEO Konrad Spilva Takes On Advisory Role With Hardie Grant
Konrad Spilva, former CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network-owned agency Isobar, has joined independent publishing and media business Hardie
PRIA NSW Appoints New President And Council At AGM
The Public Relations Institute of Australia’s NSW Council has announced the appointment of a new NSW President and council members at the NSW Annual General Meeting.
Anna-Claire Clendon Joins Emotive as Senior Strategist
Independent Creative Agency, Emotive, today announces the appointment of Anna-Claire Clendon as Senior Strategist.
Verizon Media Launches New ‘Build Brand You’ Podcast Series
Verizon Media has today launched a new podcast series, Build Brand You, a timely and practical guide to help listeners adapt and flourish at home and in the workplace.
Apple Finally Announces New iPhone Launch Date And Hints At 5G Capabilities
Apple sets October 13 for iPhone launch. Which gives those sad losers six days to camp out the front of its stores.
UnLtd’s Industry Golf Open Raises $140K For Youth At Risk
Apparently, COVID has made the game of golf cool again. So, expect the return of tartan & the plus-four knickerbocker.
Instagram Turns 10 And Launches A Host Of New Monetisation Features
Photo and video sharing app Instagram has celebrated its 10th birthday with a host of big announcements. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared a blog post earlier this week, reflecting on the past decade and announcing some future-focused initiatives. AFL player Tayla Harris managed to get a mention – alongside Beyoncé and the Pope – for […]
Pizza Hut Celebrates 25 Years Of Stuffed Crust In New Social Campaign
Pizza Hut's 'stuffed crust' celebrating a quarter of century of giving diners early onset congenital heart disease.
iProspect Australia Explores The Future Of Home In New Report
New report reveals the "future of home". Which most of us are probably utterly sick of given the ongoing global plague.
“Despicable Soulless Piece Of Sh*t” Queensland MP Under Fire For “Black Coal Matters” Campaign
When it comes to racist, bigoted and out of touch politicians in oversized hats, where else but Queensland?
MediaPath Opens New Australian Office
MediaPath announces new office that sadly doesn't include waterslide, skull exhibit or exotic animal petting zoo.
Out Of Home Industry Shows Signs Of Revival In Q3 Results
Out of home industry no longer resembling Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' video as prospects improve.
“A WPP Buster!” Is Sorrell About To Reveal S4’s Biggest Move Yet?
This investigation piece is arguably light on any actual investigation, but heavy on hearsay & gossip. Which B&T loves.
TAB Celebrates Sports-Packed Spring Season With ‘Make A Date With Play’ Via M&C Saatchi
Want to view the latest Lowes tracksuit and cardigan trends? Then a visit to any TAB is a must.
Optus Launches New Flagship Store On Brisbane’s Queen Street
Optus' new flagship Brisbane store is being touted as the "future of retail" sans the matching coloured turtlenecks.
Founders First Announces Former Coles Marketing Manager As Head Of Marketing & Innovation
Founders First has announced the appointment of Yolanda Uys [feature image] to the newly created role of Marketing & Innovation Director. Founders First (FF) is an ASX listed company that leads the industry in supporting and growing independent craft brewery and distillery businesses. Brands in Founders First’s portfolio include Jetty Road Brewery, Foghorn Brewery, Slipstream […]
Howzat! Shane Warne Headlines Advertising Week APAC
"Lock up your daughters" as Australia's foremost Lothario and hairpiece fan, Shane Warne, headlines Advertising Week.
Attention Slack Addicts! Slack Launches Limited Edition Shoes
The workplace messaging service unveils a shoe range that appear to have a distinct "Mosman tennis mum" feel about them.
Opr Managing Director: “It’s Mental Health Awareness Month (& Why That’s More Poignant In 2020)”
opr’s MD Jacqui Abbott opens up on Mental Health Awareness month. Something B&T's more than happy to give a leg up to.
Striking A Balance To The Social Dilemma
M&C Saatchi's Emma Parsons says social media often cops an unfair wrap. So, let's just hope Rod Sims isn't reading.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Frydenberg’s Budget Speech Pulls Healthyish Crowd
The OzTAM metrics team predicting a possible meltdown of the super computer for Albo's budget reply speech.
Nike Announces Its Move Into Esports With Spectacular New Ad
Esports set to replace ten-pin bowling and professional darts as the number one sport you can do while pissed.
Queensland Art Gallery Launches New Podcast On Kinderling Kids
The Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) and Kinderling Kids, Australia’s fastest growing digital radio station, have launched a new podcast called Outside The Lines – A QAGOMA Kids Podcast About Art. The ten episode series takes kids on an audio adventure, diving into the creative minds of some of Australia’s most […]
Learning On The Job: How Marketers Are Developing The Skills They Need
As you'll read here, there's a lot more to marketing than just the long lunch & frequently quoting Mark Ritson articles.
Isobar Study Hones In On ‘Creative Experience’ As The New CX
This Isobar study is 32-pages long. Which equates to about a 15-minute toilet read, give or take your fibre intake.
Elyse Knowles Appointed Brand Ambassador For Danone’s Two Good Yoghurt
When asked, "So, what do you do for a living?", you'd have to admit "yoghurt ambassador" is one of the better replies.
Ben Lilley Launches New “One Stop” Agency HERO
Ben Lilley clearly ignoring Tina Turner's 'We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)' in naming of newest agency.