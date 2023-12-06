GTA VI Trailer Smashes YouTube Viewership Records

The trailer for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI has demolished YouTube viewership records for the most-watched non-music video in 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the trailer has amassed 93 million views. YouTuber Mr Beast previously held the record for the most-watched vid in 24 hours for his “$1 vs $100,000,000 House” video which racked up 60 million views on its first day.

The latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been a long time coming, with the GTA V having been released in 2014. In fact, GTA V went on to become the most successful media product — of any type — ever having generated more than $US 8 billion ($AU12 billion) in sales.

While video games might not be considered traditional media, the interest and hype surrounding GTA VI makes it one of the most hotly anticipated releases this decade.

It is scheduled for release in 2025 when it will likely be accompanied by an advertising blitz quite unlike anything that a video game has ever received.