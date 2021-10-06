GroupM New Zealand Makes New Appointments To Strengthen Investment, Tech And Product

Photograph by Babiche Martens. www.babichemartens.com
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



GroupM New Zealand has made two key internal promotions that strengthen its specialist technology and investment capability.

The appointments put product and tech at the heart of Group’s offering to innovate, differentiate and create sustained value for Mindshare, MediaCom and Wavemaker clients in in New Zealand.

Vicki Anderson has been promoted into a new role as head of trading (pictured below) and Nick Henderson has been promoted into an expanded role as director of product and technology (pictured above).

Henderson is charged with developing GroupM’s data-led product and technology roadmap in New Zealand, delivering the global ambition of making advertising work better for people.

In his six years with GroupM, Henderson has played a key role in developing GroupM’s digital services in the performance space, including programmatic expertise through the Xaxis business. He also led the NZ launch of INCA, GroupM’s AI-powered social influencer marketplace, earlier this year.

Henderson said: “There is often a fear of the unknown in emerging technology but it’s critical for us and our clients. My focus is around connecting teams and technology to collectively activate new ways of solving age old client challenges and measuring the impact of advertising on business results.”

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring our teams and clients on the journey to create value in this space and build on our already market-leading product suite with a strategy that covers big picture challenges in addressable media, commerce & content, data & identity infrastructure and automation.”

Anderson has been a key part of GroupM’s agency investment community for four years and will now focus on leading GroupM’s trading relationships with media vendors and partners, working closely with agency investment directors at Mindshare, MediaCom and Wavemaker, to ensure GroupM are delivering the best value and opportunities for clients. 

She said: “The rapid pace of change in the market means that we’re constantly learning and thinking ahead to deliver the best possible results for our clients. Every day is different, and driving ever-closer relationships with our media partners is key to delivering better access to media and innovations that help our clients stand out and drive growth.”

Chris Riley, GroupM New Zealand CEO said, “GroupM has grown extensively in the last few years. We have expanded our portfolio of digital and trading products to suit the complexities of the media landscape and meet the evolving demands of our advertiser partners. Putting specialist talent in place to oversee our strategy and execution across the group supports our agencies and helps them deliver best in class services to their clients.”

“Vicki is an exceptional trading specialist, and we are delighted to have her step into a broader role across the group. Her capabilities will help drive the high level of value our clients have come to expect from us as a global leader in investment management.”

“Nick has earned a reputation as being one of the most highly skilled digital practitioners in the market. He’s been at the forefront of leading our product and adtech rollout for the group and there is simply no-one better to drive the high-performance product and technology roadmap for GroupM.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

GroupM GroupM New zealand

Latest News

Howard Park Wines Extends West Australian Ballet Partnership In New Creative Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Howard Park Wines Extends West Australian Ballet Partnership In New Creative Campaign

Margaret River’s premier family-owned winery, Howard Park has unveiled a new creative campaign for its Jeté Sparkling collection of wines. The West Australian winery has continued to showcase its long-running partnership with the West Australian Ballet in a new campaign set to be released this October across a variety of platforms.

Guardian Australia Commits To Boosting State Coverage With Google News Partnership
  • Media

Guardian Australia Commits To Boosting State Coverage With Google News Partnership

Guardian Australia will boost coverage of state news in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, in a new project made possible as part of the Google News Initiative. The project will include “geo-located containers” which are dedicated, separate collections of state stories that will live on the Guardian Australia homepage, viewable to readers who reside […]

The Art Gallery Of New South Wales Launches First Podcast Series
  • Media

The Art Gallery Of New South Wales Launches First Podcast Series

The Art Gallery of New South Wales has launched its first podcast series Art, life and the other thing, an original podcast exploring the life and influence of one of Australia’s most celebrated artists, Brett Whiteley.   Hosted by acclaimed arts presenter Fenella Kernebone, each episode begins with one of Whiteley’s artworks to look at the influence […]

New Research Shows Potential Of Reward-Based Marketing Promos
  • Marketing

New Research Shows Potential Of Reward-Based Marketing Promos

Australian businesses are reporting an average 27 per cent higher return on marketing investment by using reward-based promotions compared with discount promotions, according to the Next Generation Promotions report by Aberdeen Research. In addition to the greater ROI, 49 per cent of businesses reported a year-on-year increase in sales as a result of offering customers rewards […]

Radio Awards Finalists Announced!
  • Media

Radio Awards Finalists Announced!

The finalists in the 32nd Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) were announced today with Australia’s top radio presenters competing for the coveted Best On Air Team in both the AM and FM categories. Previous winners of the Metro FM top prize Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller (Jonesy and Amanda, WSFM, Sydney, winners in 2012, 2014 […]

Abby Johnson Joins Indie Strategy Shop Untangld As Strategy Partner
  • Media

Abby Johnson Joins Indie Strategy Shop Untangld As Strategy Partner

Strategy consultancy Untangld has appointed Abby Johnson to the role of strategy partner following a year of strong growth. Johnson will join Untangld to bolster its strategy offering as it works with a portfolio of more than 30 clients locally and internationally. Untangld offers ambitious founders, CEOs and CMOs an agnostic approach to the integration […]

Voting Is Open For All TV Categories In The 2021 AACTA Awards
  • Media

Voting Is Open For All TV Categories In The 2021 AACTA Awards

TV round one voting is now open and will determine the nominees for the 2021 AACTA Awards. Voting closes 5:00pm AEDT, Friday October 8, 2021.  The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has officially opened voting across all TV Award categories. Round one voting will determine the nominees for the 2021 AACTA Awards. This year, and […]

Geraint Davies Joins GAMURS Group As COO
  • Media
  • Technology

Geraint Davies Joins GAMURS Group As COO

GAMURS Group, the leading esports and entertainment media network that reaches more than 100 million passionate gamers globally per month, has announced the appointment of Geraint Davies as its chief operating officer. This newly created role will see Davies take on a leadership position managing the operations of GAMURS effective immediately, crafting and leading the […]