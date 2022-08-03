GroupM Leads The Charge Planting 1000 Trees For National Tree Day

As part of National Tree Day on July 31, Group M planted a tree for each of its employees, and committed to planting additional trees for any future hires as sights are set on future generations.

The action came as part of GroupM’s sustainability strategy, Alpha, and led to more than a thousand trees being planted to cover each employee currently working for the Australian arm.

The day saw action from a number of Australian brands, with many planting large quantities of trees in the hopes of providing a cleaner planet for the next generation.

To celebrate #NationalTreeDay we’re building The Footy Forest by planting 8,976 native trees 🌳 Why 8,976 trees? We've doubled the original total 4,488. From every point scored during rounds 17-19 of the AFL, 1 native tree would be planted. Check out our awesome volunteers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9LjMbK0Byy — Toyota Australia (@Toyota_Aus) July 29, 2022

It's #NationalTreeDay! A call to action for people and communities around Australia to get their hands dirty and plant some native trees. It's Greenfleet's 25th year of delivering climate action and we have planted 10 million trees. How will you celebrate National Tree Day? 🌳 pic.twitter.com/ZkvWmiM2NJ — Greenfleet (@GreenfleetAust) July 31, 2022

National Tree Day is organised by Planet Ark and Toyota, and has been questing Aussies to “get their hands dirty” for change since 1996.