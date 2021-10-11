Gritty Pretty Productions Lead Content For Georg Jensen’s Star-Studded Cervical Cancer Campaign

Gritty Pretty Productions has for the second year has worked with Georg Jensen and the ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to bring the Georg Jensen Moebius Heart campaign to life.

From today, Georg Jensen will release two Moebius Heart pendants, where a portion of proceeds will be directly donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to fund research for finding an early detection test for ovarian cancer.

Gritty Pretty Productions worked with Georg Jensen and the OCRF to engage high-profile tastemakers and spokespeople for this year’s campaign and despite the challenges posed by border closures and ongoing lockdowns, evolved the campaign to film two sit down pieces, in Sydney and Byron Bay, plus a stills campaign, to accompany the initiative.

The 2021 Georg Jensen x OCRF campaign faces, include:

Gemma Ward, Australian model and actor

Renee Bargh, media personality and presenter

Magdalena Roze, presenter and meteorologist

Jëssica Vandër Lëahy, model and presenter

Brooke Boney, Entertainment Reporter, Today Show

Eleanor Pendleton, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Gritty Pretty

Associate Professor Siobhan O’Sullivan, patient.

Dr Yeh Chen Lee, Medical Oncologist

Gritty Pretty, founder and editor-in-chief, Eleanor Pendleton, said: “It is an incredible honour to be able to work with the Georg Jensen team for the second year on this hugely critical initiative.

“We wanted this content to encourage conversations between friends and family members. Conversations that are incredibly hard, but so important. As women, ovarian cancer is something we all need to talk about more and I hope everyone will go out and purchase a beautiful Moebius Heart, directly helping the OCRF fund research into an early detection test for this insidious disease.”

Gritty Pretty, special projects producer, Nicola Sevitt, said: “The 2021 Covid-19 lockdowns across Australia proved a range of different challenges. In producing this particular campaign, Gritty Pretty Productions was locked out of multiple cities on multiple occasions.

“Our team remained committed, exhausting all options and providing well-planned safe solutions at short notice. Gritty Pretty Productions is incredibly proud of the important message we’ve been able to deliver for our clients, Georg Jensen & OCRF.”

Creative Team:

Special Projects Producer: Nicola Sevitt

Art Director: Kate Reeves

Videography: Tom Roberts

Photography: Manolo Campion and Trevor King

Stylists: Emma Read and Jesse Arifien

Hair: Taylor Redman and Luciana Rose

Makeup: Joel Phillips and Ashlea Penfold