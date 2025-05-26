Great Content Knows No Borders

In today’s connected world, trends don’t stop at the border – and neither does content.

From beauty and wellness to home hacks and celebrity culture, audiences are following their passions, interests and communities across countries and platforms. A home styling trend in Brooklyn can take off in Brisbane overnight. A wellness routine that goes viral in California is being trialled in Canberra the next morning.

What unites these moments is a shared passion, not a shared postcode. What matters now isn’t where content comes from, but whether it resonates. In this age of information overload, audiences are turning to brands they trust – the ones that help make sense of culture, not just chase it.

Trust is the new currency

As legacy media evolves to compete with influencers, algorithms and platforms, few have embraced this challenge as strongly as Are Media, who are doubling down on what they do best: trusted, premium storytelling that inspires action – and leverages global content to do it.

In early May this year, Are Media announced a strategic partnership with Dotdash Meredith (DDM), the largest digital and print publisher in the United States, which also reaches an audience of 8.8 million* Australians each month. This partnership significantly boosts Are Media’s digital reach, giving Australian advertisers access to a combined digital audience of over 10.4 million* through both Are Media’s owned platforms and DDM’s globally trusted brands. This is in addition to Are Media’s loyal print audience of more than six million** Australians each month.

Our partnership arrives at a time when consumers are more discerning and more sceptical than ever before. In an age of information saturation and algorithm-led content, trust has become a prized currency. Publishers with heritage and credibility are increasingly being looked to as anchors in a sea of misinformation. Are Media and DDM, with our multi-generational audience and decades of editorial authority, are doubling down on that position to deliver trust, at scale, to Australian audiences.

From observers to cultural drivers

Scale and trust are only part of the equation. The real advantage lies in cultural intelligence. By combining in-house editorial instincts with real-time audience insights, we not only track cultural moments but help shape them. Whether it’s decoding emerging wellness trends, analysing red carpet engagement spikes, or identifying shifts in consumer intent, Are Media is positioning itself as both a reflector and driver of culture.

Redefining audience connection

As Australia’s #1 women’s lifestyle network, Are Media – along with DDM – utilise our editorial expertise, proprietary research and deep engagement with our communities to create content that drives real intent and action on a global scale. Audience understanding is also being redefined because, for Are Media, it’s no longer just about demographics but about behaviours, mindsets and motivations. The company’s data-led approach aims to offer advertisers more than reach: it promises resonance.

For brands looking to connect meaningfully with Australian women at scale while tapping into global cultural momentum, Are Media’s next chapter may be the most compelling one yet. “We’re already known for premium brands with strong loyalty and authority in Australia,” says Are Media CEO Jane Huxley. “What this partnership does is give us the scale to present the largest possible premium audience to our clients, and deliver campaigns with scale and power.”

Sources:

* Ipsos iris Online Audience Measurement Service, monthly average March 2024 – February 2025, Age 14+, combined audience from ORG Dotdash, ORG Meredith, and ORG Are Media;

** Roy Morgan Single Source December 2024