GoTransit Takes Off With Melbourne’s Largest Moving Billboard For Virgin Australia

GoTransit has unveiled Melbourne’s largest moving billboard asset, and with Virgin Australia already on board, this premium advertising opportunity is officially taking off. With only a handful of these super-sized SkyBus wraps available, which brands have never been offered before, advertisers now have the rare chance to dominate the iconic airport to CBD corridor with unskippable, high-frequency, high-impact messaging.

SkyBus, a subsidiary of Australasia’s largest bus operator Kinetic, operates the premium airport express service that connects Melbourne Airport to the city centre.

Virgin Australia is the first brand to activate on this format, showcasing bold creative across double-decker SkyBus vehicles operating the ‘Melbourne City Express’ between Melbourne Airport and Southern Cross Station via the Tullamarine Freeway and CityLink. These high-capacity buses travel one of the most prominent gateways into Melbourne, delivering full ownership to advertisers with 100 per cent share of voice and unmissable visibility across a corridor travelled by millions each year.

In addition to the external wraps, GoTransit has also launched internal video advertising placements, giving brands a new way to connect with a captive audience mid-journey, further enhancing engagement in this high-value setting.

“Our audience intelligence solution at LUMOS reveals that the SkyBus format delivers exceptional access to distinct, high-value audience segments. Through unique first party and third party audience data, we’ve uncovered that passengers on this route features a higher concentration of affluent families, millennial professionals, and urban glamour shoppers. These are audiences known for their strong purchasing power and brand engagement,” said Eric, founder & CEO at Lumos, GoTransit’s data partner.

This latest move expands GoTransit’s national footprint and strengthens its premium suite of transit assets, which includes London Cabs, Light Rail, and Double Deckers.

Kirrily Hirst, Director of Sales at GoTransit Media Group, said the launch of SkyBus signals a new level of scale and sophistication in transit advertising. “SkyBus delivers everything a brand could want from an out-of-home campaign. It offers visibility, frequency, and an audience that includes both high-value travellers and city-bound professionals. With total brand ownership and a unique journey from the airport into the heart of Melbourne, this product sets a new benchmark for outdoor media”.

Matthew Campbell, Managing Director (Australia) at Kinetic, said with a SkyBus departing Melbourne Airport every ten minutes during peak travel times, this launch provides brands with unprecedented large-scale access to one of Melbourne’s most travelled transport corridors.

“The airport-to-CBD route captures a unique mix of international visitors, business travellers, and daily commuters, giving advertisers an opportunity to deliver their brand messaging to a diverse audience in an impactful way.

“We’re thrilled to see this premium advertising asset come to life with our partners at GoTransit, driving powerful brand experiences along one of Melbourne’s most important transport arteries.”

With limited availability and strong demand already underway, this new asset is set to become one of the most exclusive and sought-after advertising platforms in the country.

As Australia’s largest transit media supplier, this addition reinforces GoTransit’s ability to deliver unrivalled audience reach across the country’s busiest and most influential commuter networks.