Gorgi Coghlan And Costa Georgiadis Lead New Water Conservation Campaign
Research, conducted by not for profit water efficiency specialists, Smart Approved WaterMark, has revealed Australia’s addiction to using their taps.
In a bid to make Australians aware of how often they use their taps, Smart Approved WaterMark has launched a national challenge – Water Night. Participants will challenge themselves not to use their taps* from 5pm-5am on October 22nd during National Water Week. Instead of running water they will manage with one bucket for the night for everything but handwashing, drinking and flushing.
When this activity was trialled as part of the ‘Australia’s Relationship with Water’ study, Smart Approved WaterMark witnessed how it improved the water mindfulness of the participants, not to mention their water literacy and attitudes towards water efficiency. 55 per cent of the research participants said they were addicted to their taps, 69 per cent said they’d freak out if their taps stopped working with 63 per cent concluding they think they could save more water than they do.
Smart Approved WaterMark CEO Chris Philpot said: “Our interviewees were shocked at how subconsciously they reached for the tap, even when we asked them not to. When they shared their experience, they said it was really hard to not turn a tap and that they had to wrap a cloth or towel around the tap to stop them trying it to turn it on…they said they realised turning the tap was such a second nature thing that it was really hard to stop. We encourage all Australians to sign up to Water Night at www.waternight.com.au to improve their water mindfulness”
Water mindfulness is key to improving water literacy too with 65 per cent of Baby Boomers having high literacy compared to just 14 per cent of Gen Z. To help increase these rates Smart Approved WaterMark is providing a package of free online Water Night resources to inform and inspire Australia’s youth about our most precious resource.
Research also shows 45 per cent of Aussies claim they save water, more mindfully, than their neighbours. The household challenge is on.
Australian TV personality, Gorgi Coghlan, is an ambassador for the campaign and will be participating in the Water Night challenge with her family.
Also doing their bit to back the campaign are Australian Tiktokers including Jasmine XTO and Rory Eliza alongside gardening aficionadas and water efficiency fans, Jane Edmanson, Sophie Thomson and Costa Georgiadis all presenters of ABC’s Gardening Australia.
Water Services Association Australia and Australian Water Association, Power and Water, Water Corporation, Sydney Water, Planet Ark and WaterAid. Councils including Tweedshire, Eurobodalla, Dubbo, Tamworth and Liverpool Plains and more are also supporting the challenge.
Please login with linkedin to commentwater conservation
Latest News
Beyond Social Video And BVOD Lies EVOD
You've got your SVODs, your BVODs and now your EVODs. Which are not be mistaken for your Ewoks from Return Of The Jedi.
It’s Here! B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Revealed!
The WAIT'S OVER! Women In Media shortlist revealed! Unless there's slow internet, then the wait will be a little longer.
Qantas Calls It Quits With The Wallabies In Major $20 Million Sponsorship Review
Qantas cites COVID for ending Wallabies sponsorship. The fact they're a bit shit probably entered into it, too.
MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Goes After The Australian For Defamation
MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo set to sue The Australian, as News Corp issues warning: "Join a long queue, buddy."
Tuesday TV Wrap: Diced & Sliced! Plate Of Origin Two-Part Finale Flambés, Posts Lowest Number Yet
Seven launches full investigation into Matt Preston's trousers as Plate Of Origin wins "stinker of the year" award.
Aussie Brewer Joins With Dilmah To Launch Tea-Infused Ale
This tea-infused beer gives you all the antioxidants of tea combined with the "overriding urge to dance" of alcohol.
Accenture Helps Canva Transform HR Operations
When not lounging around on large swags of cash drinking Dom Perignon, Canva's taken to transforming its HR operations.
Zenith: Auto Category Ad Spends To Plummet 21% In 2020
Auto joins travel & interpretive dance as worst-performing media categories. Yes, B&T threw that last one in for shock.
Hootsuite: Stop Posting On Social Media And Start Listening
Don't believe in the power of social? Well, this new report is for you. Unless you also believe the earth is flat.
Nearly Half Of Aussie SMEs Plan To Reduce In-House Marketing Function
Half of SMEs plan to reduce their in-house marketing function. The other half debating the merits of sultanas in scones.
Burger King Forced To Pull Its Cow Farting Ad After Offending Farmers & Factual Inaccuracies
This is a very serious article about the impact of cow flatulence. B&T does apologise for any schoolboy sniggering.
Shootsta Wins Glencore And Shine Lawyers Accounts
Judging by those impressive stairs in this press photo, Shootsta staff enjoy chiselled glutes and taut buttoxes.
Kayo Subscribers Bounce Back
Sports provider Kayo announces significant subscriber uptake. Yet, shuttlecock hasn't proven the driver it had hoped.
TikTok Removed 100 Million Videos In The First Half Of 2020
There's two ways of looking at this. Yes, TikTok airs some dodgy shit, but at least they're trying. Unlike some others.
Northern Rivers Marketing Agency Redesigns Packaging For Local Craft Brewery
Independent, regional full-service marketing agency, Barefruit Marketing, has unveiled new packaging design for up-and-coming Ballina-based brewery, Seven Mile Brewing Co. The agency was delighted to be awarded the brief from Seven Mile Brewing Co. to redesign the packaging of their three core craft brews; American Pale Ale, Cali Cream and West Coast IPA. It was […]
Venetian Media Group Appoints New Chief Executive
Independent, Australian-owned and operated Venetian Media Group has appointed Michael Fishwick to the position of Chief Executive Officer off the back of two new company acquisitions and significant revenue growth for the Group. Fishwick assumes the role after 14 years working within the company, most recently in the position of Chief Operations Officer where he […]
Healthcare Agency Bastion Brands Adds Head Of Art To Creative Team
Bastion Brands appoints new head of art. Although he's apparently already refusing to do staff leaving cards.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Launch New Marketing Division
M&C Saatchi unveils new agency to cater to the "‘hyper-passions" category. Now there's a new & very annoying buzzword.
Hardware Chain Shrinks Home Handyman In Visually Stunning New Work
This brilliant ad leans heavily on the film 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids'. Which hasn't been seen since Blockbuster closed.
Why Is Experience So Undervalued In Advertising?
Here's a very insightful thought piece into adland's ageism. However, it's quite long and could possibly age you.
Three Ways COVID-19 Has Changed Consumer Food Trends
It's the very latest research into food trends in the CORONA-era. Sadly, no news on the return of the crêpe Suzette.
EndemolShine Australia Announces Peter Newman As New CEO, As Mark & Carl Fennessy Depart
EndemolShine co-CEOs depart the business, but not before stuffing the Logie in one of the removalist's boxes.
Sydney Olympic Park Launches First Ever Podcast
A cast of eminent Australians, Olympic athletes, sporting legends and industry experts including Lucy Turnbull, Michael Knight, Louise Sauvage and Brad Fittler feature in a dynamic new podcast Beyond the Games hosted by TV sports commentator Mark Beretta celebrating the Sydney Olympic and Paralympic 20th anniversary. Commemorating the Games could not be done by bringing […]
Kmart Launches AR And AI Powered Shopping Experience For August Living Campaign
The B&T office is adorned with Kmart's home furnishings. Hence that all-pervading cheap plastic, slightly toxic stench.
Whitehat Agency Signs Layne Beachley & Coogee Bay Hotel
Surry-hills based digital marketing agency, Whitehat Agency, has announced two new client wins, welcoming Layne Beachley to the fold as she launches her new self-empowerment platform, Awake Academy, as well as the iconic Coogee Bay Hotel. Layne selected Whitehat to bring her online platform to life, with Whitehat providing a full suite of services from brand development, website […]
Special Group And Uber Eats Take ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ Platform To US & Canada
As a bit of a laugh, who'd like to see Hannibal Lecter star in an Uber Eat's ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ TVC?
Estée Lauder Set To Be The First Brand To Shoot An Ad On The International Space Station
Forget colonising other planets or the search for life among the stars, space program now reduced to flogging eye serum.
“Offensive & Revolting!” Makeup Company Slammed For Naming A Blush After Anne Frank
In further proof more people need to raise their hands during marketing meetings comes a blush named after Anne Frank.
Five By Five Launches ‘The Film 2020 Deserves’
If this truly was "the film 2020 deserves" it would star Hulk Hogan, music by some K pop band and run for nine hours.
[INVNT GROUP] APAC Boosts Through The Line Offering With Three Hires And New Sydney Office
[INVNT GROUP] unveils cool looking office, yet no sign of mandatory office dog or slightly annoying ping-pong table.