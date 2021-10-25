“Goosed By A Gobbler!” TV Reporter Hilariously Attacked By Marauding Flock Of Turkeys Live To Air

As those with a keen eye on the news would know, the UK is currently beset by labour shortages (primarily from a lack of truck drivers) and there’s even been dire predictions of a grim Christmas with both gifts and traditional festive foods all under pressure.

According to the reports, there’s even a very real possibility of a turkey shortage come the 25th of December and, to cover the worrying news, TV network CNN sent reporter Anna Stewart to a turkey farm in Essex, north-east of London, to file a report.

For added effect, Stewart decided to stand right in the middle of a rafter (that’s what a group of turkeys is called) to deliver her segment.

However, one of the cantankerous birds was none too impressed with Stewart’s intrusion and pecked the pesky reporter on the backside which, in turn, set off a rather hilarious chain of events. Check out Stewart’s Twitter posting below:

Turns out what turkeys REALLY like is a good laugh, at my expense. Sound up… No shortage of outtakes today at @KellyBronze Farm. pic.twitter.com/8XSpr6kJtx — Anna Stewart (@annastewartcnn) October 19, 2021

And fans of the post appeared to see the funny side. “Hilarious – I rarely laugh out loud to these things but I did at this one!” someone wrote.

“Goosed by a gobbler! Well done for getting through it!” another added.

“Brilliant! Brave girl. What are you having for Christmas?” posted another.

While another added: “This is brilliant, made me laugh like a drain, haven’t done that in a while, thank you!”