Google, TikTok Set To Speak At CLV Revolution Australia

Brent Nicholls, Google’s agency lead, and Ben Panther, TikTok’s strategic partnerships manager, have both been announced as speakers for the CLV Revolution ecommerce event on 22 February.

The pair will be joined by Zhoe Low, general manager at July and James Reu, LSKD’s ecommerce manager, who will sit on a panel to discuss the must-have tools for running a profitable ecommerce business. Webprofits’ chief strategy officer, Ben Fitzpatrick, will also talk about using AI for ecommerce growth.

The Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) Revolution conference is a one-day online event and the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

The event is aimed at ecommerce professionals working within APAC looking to hear from industry experts on building sustainable ecommerce growth through Customer Value Optimisation. The event is free to attend, pre-registration is required.

Paul Sprokkreeff, CEO of Webprofits says, “There are huge shifts in the e-commerce landscape, the brands that are dominating this space are those focused on retention rather than acquisition, using Customer Lifetime Value optimisation to scale and future proof their businesses in this challenging economic climate.”

Valentin Radu, CEO of Omniconvert says, “Profit is what keeps your business growing, and there are many ways to increase your net margin. But to make a difference, you have to understand that not all customers bring revenue equally. Instead of guessing why your quarterly reports have less attractive numbers each time you check them, you can use Customer Value Analysis to understand your customers and drive your efficiency to new heights.”

