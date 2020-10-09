Google Set To Start Paying French Publishers For News

Australia isn’t the only country looking to get Google to pay for news content.

In France, Google now looks set to negotiate payment terms with local news outlets after the tech giant’s appeal against proposed regulation failed.

The French competition authority earlier this year ordered Google to negotiate payment terms with media businesses in good faith, as part of the ‘neighbouring right’ that is being enshrined into new EU copyright rules.

The new copyright laws effectively allow publishers to charge a fee for online platforms that show news snippers.

Google had appealed the decision due to concerns about the measures it found “contradictory and confusing”, according to TechCrunch.

“As we announced yesterday, our priority remains to reach an agreement with the French publishers and press agencies. We appealed to get legal clarity on some parts of the order, and we will now review the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal,” said Google in a statement.

Prior to the French court’s decision, Reuters reported Google and The Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale were inching closer to finalising a deal that will see Google pay French publishers.

“The Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale (APIG) and Google have been working together for a year on the remuneration of neighboring rights under the French law. These discussions have evolved positively in recent weeks,” Google said in a statement.

Just last week Google revealed it has set aside over $1 billion over the next three years to start paying news publishers across the world, starting in Germany and Brazil.

However, Google Australia & New Zealand managing director Mel Silva said this deal – which will be called News Showcase – will not yet include Australia, due to the tech giant’s concerns around the proposed News Media Bargaining code.

Google Australia is currently campaigning against the proposed code, which it has said is “unworkable” and “one-sided”.