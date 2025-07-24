Google Launches New Campaign Showing Off ‘Deeper Connections’ Through Search Via 72andSunny

Google has partnered with creative agency 72andSunny Australia to unveil a new campaign showing how the latest Google Search tools help Australians get closer to what really matters: the passions and interests of the people they care about most.

The ‘Just Ask Google’ campaign explores the everyday moments when Google Search turns curiosity into a connection. The hero film follows the relatable story of a parent trying to connect with their teenage child and throwing themselves into exploring the wonderful world of K-Pop. The campaign features K-Pop girl group LE SERRAFIM and a dad who uses Google Lens, AI Overviews and Circle To Search to better understand the fandom and lore associated with them.

Another film in the series features Maddy and Charlotte Harry, previous winners of The Block, and follows the duo renovating their grandfather’s house. Created in collaboration with 72andSunny, Google and Nine Powered Studios, the spot marks the first year of partnership between Google and the hit show.

“With more AI-powered features, Google Search is meeting the evolving search needs of our users, empowering Australians to find the answers they need seamlessly,” said Leah Ferris, head of search marketing, Google Australia. “This campaign highlights how Search helps everyone navigate their world, making discovery and connection more effortless and meaningful.”

72andSunny Australia chief creative officer, Wesley Hawes, added: “Whether it’s a parent trying to learn the rules of their kid’s new favourite sport, a partner researching vegan baking, or someone diving into the world of K-pop, the campaign brings to life how Google Search can empower people to better understand those they care about the most. It’s not about knowing everything — it’s about wanting to know. Search almost becomes an act of love.”

The integrated campaign spans TV, online video and sponsorship of The Block, highlighting product innovations such as Google Lens, Circle to Search and AI Overviews.

At its heart, the campaign champions the simple yet powerful idea that asking the right questions—and being genuinely curious—can help bring us closer together.

The campaign is now live across Australia.

