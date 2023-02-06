Google Launches ChatGPT Rival BARD

Google Launches ChatGPT Rival BARD
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Google has launched Bard, an AI-powered language processing tool designed to rival everyone’s favourite job-stealer, ChatGPT.

Known as Bard, the tool is an experimental conversational AI service powered by Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA to its friends, which was introduced two years ago.

The search engine giant took the tool out of private testing yesterday and has opened it up to a range of “trusted testers” ahead of making it available to Joe Public in the coming weeks.

Just like ChatGPT, Bard scours the internet looking for information about a question you might have asked it before providing “fresh, high-quality responses.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Bard “can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.”

However, Google hasn’t gone the whole hog just yet. The company said that it would initially release a lightweight model of LaMDA that requires “significantly less” computing power, allowing the tool to scale to more users and, consequently, get more feedback.

The company also said that Bard’s responses “meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness [sic] in real-world information.”

We will be sure to put that to the test soon and see if we can spot any narcotics-based hijinks as with ChatGPT.

Google reckons that Bard, as well as its other AI tools, have the power to enable deeper and more helpful search queries. For example, rather than asking how many keys a piano has, a user could ask something slightly harder, such as “is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?”

Bard would then be able to peruse the internet, drawing on information from niche publications and blogs from people who play guitar and video, for example, and gain insights from multiple perspectives.

Google is no stranger to the AI game. After all, it has been using AI in its hardware products for years now, with the Pixel phones’ AI-powered lenses cameras regularly outperforming rival phones with better raw hardware.

But, with ChatGPT  stealing a march on the public’s conception of an AI language tool and a catchier name, it feels as though Google will have some way to go to get Bard as well recognised.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Google

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]