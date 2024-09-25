Golden Circle “Calling All Platriots” In New Campaign Via Because

Golden Circle is issuing a rallying cry for Australian-grown pineapples to be put back on the menu, with a new multi-phased brand activation campaign, “Calling All Platriots,” created by Because.

Kraft Heinz Foodservice-owned Golden Circle wants chefs, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and food service distributors to question where their pineapples are from while encouraging them to make the switch from imported alternatives to Australian-grown.

The initial video content series features chefs from Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane showcasing their culinary creations using Golden Circle Australian-grown pineapples to engage and educate chefs and food service professionals. This is followed by “Froot Camp,” where the chefs will embark on a journey to Golden Circle’s Brisbane factory and visit the farms where the pineapples are grown. This immersive experience will offer a look at the paddock-to-plate journey.

“Pineapples are a commodity within the foodservice industry, but this campaign presented a new creative opportunity for Golden Circle to differentiate by offering the only range of Australian canned pineapples. The approach was to activate and inspire our audience by telling the stories of the people along the supply chain, ensuring that they never look at the canned pineapple they cook with in the same way again,” said Gareth Brock, co-owner and head of strategy, Because ANZ.

The campaign leverages a communication strategy across social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

“We are incredibly proud to be the only manufacturer of 100% Aussie-sourced pineapples for the foodservice industry with Golden Circle. The “Calling All Platriots” campaign is our way of encouraging chefs and other key decision-makers to join us in supporting Australian farmers and ensuring that our locally grown produce is at the forefront of the foodservice industry,” said Marisa Sharma, head of marketing, Foodservice and Export, ANZ.

Golden Circle is the only manufacturer in the sector to offer a full range of 100 per cent Australian-sourced canned pineapples, led by recent investments from Kraft Heinz in expanding local pineapple crops and partnerships with Australian growers.