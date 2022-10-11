Gold Coast Radio Host Pulls A Paltrow & Gets Naked And Paints Her Body Gold

Gold Coast radio host, Bianca Dye has recreated Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic gold nude shoot to promote body positivity.

Famously Paltrow got naked and lathered herself in gold to celebrate her 50th birthday. It quickly went viral.

Now, 90.9 Sea FM’s Dye, who hosts the breakfast radio show, Bianca, Ben & Lakey has decided to make her own version of the photo. However, Dye hopes the image makes women embrace their own unique bodies.

In an Instagram post, Dye wrote: “Huge shout out to Gwyneth. She’s a total star and a great inspiration for so many women, and of course, she looks phenomenal.

“The thing is, she also has a personal chef, personal trainer, and private yogi and lives on a macrobiotic diet, as well as the perks of mega-stardom.

“She isn’t facing rising living costs, rental crisis, body image issues, no time for the gym and all the things we normal women go through. So, while I say ‘Go Gwynnie’, I also say to the women of Australia that it’s ok to be proud of your lumps and bumps, they are part of life’s journey, and this body is enjoying that journey!”

“Yes, I was nervous about doing this, but if doing it and using my profile it can give others’ body confidence, then I’m happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radio TV MC Lightworker 🙏🏼❤️ (@biancadye)

Dye’s post is a reminder that all bodies are beautiful and a great way to get attention for her radio show! We love a girl boss move.