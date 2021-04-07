Goa Billboards Expands National Sales Team

Queensland-based outdoor media company goa Billboards is continuing its team expansion with the announcement of three new appointments within the business.

After the appointment of Daniel McConochie as national sales director in August 2020, the company has announced three further hires.

Emma Dixon (née Zammit) has been appointed Brisbane group sales leader and will lead the Brisbane Agency team. Dixon has more than 15 years’ experience in media and will be a valuable asset to the market, goa Billboards said.

Alex Hobbs will be joining the Brisbane agency team in mid-April. Hobbs has more than four years’ experience across OOH and will hit the ground running when she joins the team.

Abby Stjernqvist joined goa in the Sydney sales team and her experience in OOH for the past five years has already proven to be a success within the Sydney market, goa Billboards said.

Recruitment is also currently underway for a Victorian state sales manager.

“Goa Billboards is committed to providing best-in-class service and with the introductions of Emma, Alex and Abby, their clients are in superb and exceptionally professional hands,” the company said in a statement.

Established in 1983, goa Billboards provides premium digital and static large format sites across South East Queensland.