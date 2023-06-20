GMSV Introduces Revolutionary Off-Road Vehicle, Silverado Zr2, Via MBCS
General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has re-configured its popular Silverado range launching the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado ZR2; the exciting new addition to the GMSV portfolio is front and centre of a new campaign created by MBCS.
Cementing GMSV’s “Live Big. Truck it” brand positioning for Silverado, the campaign highlights off-road capabilities and design features set to revolutionise the way 4×4 adventure enthusiasts take on challenging terrains and explore the great outdoors.
MBCS, group creative director, Luke Simkins said: “GMSV has never shied away from being bold and brave, you only need to look at their vehicles to see that, so we needed a campaign that was as tough and as big as the ZR2 claims to be; a campaign that would amplify the ‘Live Big. Truck it’ brand motto and truly showcase the ZR2’s exceptional capabilities and features and how it will redefine the off-road driving experience for adventure enthusiasts.”
MBCS partnered with award winning production house Finch to introduce the ZR2 to the ANZ market in a playful and immersive way through a 30-sec hero film “Where the Silverado Plays”; and a 15sec and two 6sec feature driven cut-down edits to deliver further consideration. The films showcase the vehicle’s trail blazing ability to access and explore uncharted territory that only the bravest of 4WDers dare to tackle.
Simkins said: “By showing two ZR2s playing in off-grid terrain all to themselves, we amplified the wonder and individuality of the ZR2, we wanted to communicate that with the new capability the great outdoors became where the Silverado not only belongs but ‘Where the Silverado Plays.’. As GMSV says ‘forget A to B. In a Silverado, you’ll get from A to Z, wherever that may be.”
Jodie Lennon, GMSV, general manager, Marketing & Communications, said: “Aussies and New Zealanders live for adventure and love nothing more than driving off-road in a vehicle as tough as the terrain itself. The ZR2 provides drivers with a large 6.2-litre engine, the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class with 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque, and 4.2 tonne maxed braked towing.
The ZR2 responds directly to consumer demands and is the first Silverado in the market with new off-road technology (DSSV and terrain mode), as well as a newly designed interior for an enhanced driver experience.”
Safety is at the forefront in the new full-size truck, with a comprehensive suite of active and passive advanced safety technology and driver assistance features, while a 10-speed automatic transmission provides seamless and smooth transition between gears.
Lennon continued: “We are thrilled to introduce the Silverado ZR2, a vehicle that combines cutting-edge technology with the spirit of adventure. We believe it will empower off-road explorers and adventurers to venture off the beaten track with confidence and we can’t wait to see consumer response to both the ZR2 and the new campaign.”
MBCS’ remit encompassed all strategy and creative with campaign elements covering OLV, Display, Social, OOH, partnerships, print and web.
The dynamic new model offers unheralded off-road capability complemented by on-road refinement and features an all-new interior with enhanced cabin environment including updated and larger digital touch screens. Key new technology and design features of the Silverado ZR2 include:
– Silverado first application of performance enhancing Multimatic DSSV Dampers
– Front and Rear Electronic Locking Differentials
– Unique Terrain Mode with one pedal rock crawling
– Exclusive ZR2 interior with standard 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch diagonal Driver Information Centre
The campaign launched last week and will continue through 17th July.
Credits
Creative agency: MBCS
Managing director – Olivia Warren
Group creative director – Luke Simkins
General manager – Marshall Campbell
Head of growth and creative services – Trent Peppercorn
Head of creative strategy – Toby Maclachlan
Creative director – Shanan Goldring
Senior producer – Livia Canto
Account manager: Kylie Searle
Art director: Plinio Nitzsche
Production company: Finch
Director: Chris Nelius
Producer: Caroline David
DOP: Tim Tregoning
FINCH EP/MD: Corey Esse
Offline: Lucas Vasquez – Atticus
Post: White Chocolate
Music & sound: MassiveMusic
Composer: Haydn Walker
Producer: Luci Roe
Stills: Damien Bredberg
Retouch: Limehouse
Client: GM Marketing and Communications – GMSV: Jodie Lennon
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Toyota Launches New HiLux Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi
Australia's longstanding biggest seller, the HiLux, unveils latest work as cursed EVs set to nick its title.
Brand Revamp For Royal Hospital For Women Foundation Reflects Commitment To All Women
Sydney’s Royal Hospital for Women Foundation has strengthened its commitment to transforming the lifelong health of women and newborns, rolling out a major brand refresh. Among the changes is a powerful new value proposition; For women, for better, developed in conjunction with Frost Collective, to touch on the social inequities faced by women in accessing healthcare. Foundation […]
Sunrice Launches “Make Tonight Rice Night” Campaign, Via Enigma
Sunrice unveils “Make tonight rice night” campaign. Ever so briefly contemplated "F@ck the Atkins Diet" campaign.
Ben & Jerry’s Orders Franchisees To Remove Yes-Supporting Ads & Promotions
Ben & Jerry's orders franchisees to remove any Yes-supporting ads. Still happy to charge 14 bucks a cone, however.
It’s 10 Questions With B&T’s Women In Media Power List #1, GroupM Supremo Aimee Buchanan
B&T's spruiking this as 10 quick questions with Aimee Buchanan. But as you'll soon discover, there's actually only nine!
B&T Awards The Work: Best Content Marketing Strategy Shortlisted
The B&T Award for Best Content Marketing Strategy contains many banks and insurers, gladly with no hidden charges.
Boomtown Announces Final Regional Media Masterclass For 2023 With Plans For More In 2024
These masterclasses are perfect to better understand the regionals. Without having to go anywhere near said regionals.
M&C Saatchi Shuffles The Pack With Justin Graham Helming New Combined Australia & APAC Offices
Justin Graham's nasi goreng recipe now in hot demand as he adds the APAC region to local M&C Saatchi duties.
Facebook Gets Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Brand Refresh
You'll need to adopt the face of an overly Botoxed Hollywood celeb for this blink-and-you'll miss it Facebook update.
Dentsu Creative Nabs DDB’s Katie Firth For New Victorian MD Role
DDB's Katie Firth jumps ship to rival Dentsu Creative. Farewell speeches were reported to be short but convivial.
Mums in Ads Recruits 49 Agencies To Help Retain Senior Women In The Industry
It's a top adland initiative B&T's more than happy to support. Unlike anything that involves running or donating money.
TV Interviewee Hilariously Recreates F-35 Jet Crash, Quickly Cops The Social Media Remix Treatment
Here are some invaluable tips to global stardom if and when a $100 million fighter jet crashes in your back garden.
Cricket Australia & Apparent Launch Women’s Big Bash League
Absolutely dreading squeezing back into the swim trunks this year? Confirm summer's not far off with this cricket news.
Three Cheers For Comfortable Underwear! Via Boody & The Hallway
When B&T hears "comfortable underwear" we assume that doesn't refer to the "lucky" pair you wear on hot dates.
The Works Appointed To Iconic Australian Theme Park Dreamworld
Much like Jimmy Barnes, your parents & the Gold Coast generally, why does it feel Dreamworld just can't escape the 80s?
Sunday TV Ratings: The Block Nails The Night, Puts Handy Lead On Rival The Voice
It would appear those writing off this year's Block now have egg on their faces. Even B&T suffering a bit of omelette.
Scentre Group, Brandspace Expands Announces New Hires & Promotions
Scentre Group, BrandSpace announces new hires & promotions, placing immediate strain on kitchen's Family Assorted.
“It Feels Like A Golden Era Of Advertising Again”: An Insider’s Look At How Meta’s AI Ad Tools Improve Ad Performance
Who better to talk you through Meta's new Meta Advantage than Meta's Ian Stone. Yes, this story is rather Meta-heavy.
‘The Dead Wallabies’ Demand An End To Fossil Fuel Sponsorships
Eddie Jones becomes public enemy #1 after the Wallabies' abysmal failure. Alan Joyce happy to relinquish said title.
Celebrity Gogglebox Australia Returns For One Special Night On The Couch
Foxtel announces one-off return of Celebrity Gogglebox, as Shannon Noll waits nervously by the phone.
Think HQ Hires Two New Senior Creatives, Rob Barnett and Max Bengtsson
Positive change agency Think HQ has hired two new senior creatives, Rob Barnett and Max Bengtsson. Barnett has come on board as executive creative director and Bengtsson as senior copywriter. The multi-awarded pair previously worked together on the client side at Xero, where they contributed to elevating the brand’s position as category leader. Before his […]
Sure Studios Secures Investment From So Shall We
Sure Studios today announced that it secured investment from digital marketing agency, So Shall We, as part of a growth strategy delivered by new managing director, Will Stevens, that has already seen the agency double its revenue in 2023. So Shall We’s stake in Sure Studios will immediately lead to the creation of a new […]
Mental Health Podcast Do You F*cking Mind Lands On LiSTNR
The global podcast sensation Do You F*cking Mind? has joined LiSTNR, it was announced today. Hosted by Alexis Fernandez, the podcast is a mixture of neuroscience, psychology and tough love and with its straight talking and frank language, doesn’t hold back when making mental health information accessible. Best-selling author of Be Bold and The Neuroscience […]
Battle For Telstra’s Creative Now A Two-Horse Race
Telstra's creative pitch has many agencies waiting by the phone. Even more so if they're actually getting reception.
Libra Evolves “Live Liberated” Campaign, Via Cummins&Partners
Australian period care brand Libra has launched its new campaign under its “Live Liberated” platform. The initial launch took the first step to make people feel powerful and authentic while subverting the pressures to conform to unattainable standards of perfection. Now Libra is putting moments that are shrouded in stigma, hidden, or taboo front and […]
Prove You’re The Office Boss! Take B&T’s Cool New Friday Trivia Tournament (*Note: Strictly No Prizes On Offer)
Come stone motherless last in the office footy tipping? Find redemption with B&T's swanky new agency trivia.
Analytic Partners Unveils GPS-E Platform Enhancements
Analytic Partners has added new capabilities to its platform, GPS-Enterprise (GPS-E) to empower businesses to make dynamic, forward-looking decisions with confidence. GPS-E delivers commercial intelligence to enable brands to move away from backward-looking report card measurement and account for the rapid shifts in the market and overall economy. In today’s increasingly complex business landscape, marketers […]
Rebecca Trewick Appointed General Manager SCA For Mackay And The Whitsundays
Why does being GM of SCA Mackay & Whitsundays sound like a dream job? Unless you have an aversion to the heat.
“At Some Point, You Just Aren’t Doing The Right Thing”: Scope3’s Brian O’Kelley On Digital Advertising’s Dirty Secret
We're talking agency "dirty little secrets here". And that's stuff B&T's lawyers WILL actually let us publish.
Global New Business Barometer January-June 2023 Reveals Top Media Agency Winners
Which agency soared like an eagle or flopped like a man on his 16th schooner? Find out in these latest agency rankings.
John McNerney: It’s Time For Tech Providers To Help Agencies Realise Their Partnership Potential
Confused about where to make your next tech investment? Don't ask B&T, ask this guy instead.
YouGov BrandIndex: Virgin Thrives On Qantas’s Decline
Sure, flying Qantas might be shit, but if you've ever flown Garuda then you will know the true meaning of shit.
Thursday TV Ratings: Googlebox Wins For Entertainment, But Seven Takes The Cookies
Out Thursday night shopping last night? Enjoying a catch-up with friends? Just know the TV networks f@cking hate you.
IPEX Report: APAC Leads Global Communication With 58% Lead Generation Strategy
New comms report shows a win for the APAC regions. Although B&T strongly suspects Tuvalu continuing to prove a laggard.
The MO Is Calling In Testosterone Fueled Campaign By DDB Group Melbourne, Movember and Revolver
Movember is mere weeks away, where the entire male population suddenly looks like a fast bowler from the 1970s.
Pulp Fiction Fans Rejoice! Samuel L Jackson ALMOST Reprises Jules In Oddball Spot For Warburtons Bread
There's two camps - "Pulp Fiction's the best film ever" or the "never seen its". This'll make no sense to the latter.