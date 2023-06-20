GMSV Introduces Revolutionary Off-Road Vehicle, Silverado Zr2, Via MBCS

GMSV Introduces Revolutionary Off-Road Vehicle, Silverado Zr2, Via MBCS
    General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has re-configured its popular Silverado range launching the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado ZR2; the exciting new addition to the GMSV portfolio is front and centre of a new campaign created by MBCS.

    Cementing GMSV’s “Live Big. Truck it” brand positioning for Silverado, the campaign highlights off-road capabilities and design features set to revolutionise the way 4×4 adventure enthusiasts take on challenging terrains and explore the great outdoors.

    MBCS, group creative director, Luke Simkins said: “GMSV has never shied away from being bold and brave, you only need to look at their vehicles to see that, so we needed a campaign that was as tough and as big as the ZR2 claims to be; a campaign that would amplify the ‘Live Big. Truck it’ brand motto and truly showcase the ZR2’s exceptional capabilities and features and how it will redefine the off-road driving experience for adventure enthusiasts.”

    MBCS partnered with award winning production house Finch to introduce the ZR2 to the ANZ market in a playful and immersive way through a 30-sec hero film “Where the Silverado Plays”; and a 15sec and two 6sec feature driven cut-down edits to deliver further consideration. The films showcase the vehicle’s trail blazing ability to access and explore uncharted territory that only the bravest of 4WDers dare to tackle.

    Simkins said: “By showing two ZR2s playing in off-grid terrain all to themselves, we amplified the wonder and individuality of the ZR2, we wanted to communicate that with the new capability the great outdoors became where the Silverado not only belongs but ‘Where the Silverado Plays.’. As GMSV says ‘forget A to B. In a Silverado, you’ll get from A to Z, wherever that may be.”

    Jodie Lennon, GMSV, general manager, Marketing & Communications, said: “Aussies and New Zealanders live for adventure and love nothing more than driving off-road in a vehicle as tough as the terrain itself. The ZR2 provides drivers with a large 6.2-litre engine, the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class with 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque, and 4.2 tonne maxed braked towing.

    The ZR2 responds directly to consumer demands and is the first Silverado in the market with new off-road technology (DSSV and terrain mode), as well as a newly designed interior for an enhanced driver experience.”

    Safety is at the forefront in the new full-size truck, with a comprehensive suite of active and passive advanced safety technology and driver assistance features, while a 10-speed automatic transmission provides seamless and smooth transition between gears.

    Lennon continued: “We are thrilled to introduce the Silverado ZR2, a vehicle that combines cutting-edge technology with the spirit of adventure. We believe it will empower off-road explorers and adventurers to venture off the beaten track with confidence and we can’t wait to see consumer response to both the ZR2 and the new campaign.”

    MBCS’ remit encompassed all strategy and creative with campaign elements covering OLV, Display, Social, OOH, partnerships, print and web.

    The dynamic new model offers unheralded off-road capability complemented by on-road refinement and features an all-new interior with enhanced cabin environment including updated and larger digital touch screens. Key new technology and design features of the Silverado ZR2 include:

    – Silverado first application of performance enhancing Multimatic DSSV Dampers

    – Front and Rear Electronic Locking Differentials

    – Unique Terrain Mode with one pedal rock crawling

    – Exclusive ZR2 interior with standard 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch diagonal Driver Information Centre

    The campaign launched last week and will continue through 17th July.

     

    Credits

    Creative agency: MBCS

    Managing director – Olivia Warren

    Group creative director – Luke Simkins

    General manager – Marshall Campbell

    Head of growth and creative services – Trent Peppercorn

    Head of creative strategy – Toby Maclachlan

    Creative director – Shanan Goldring

    Senior producer – Livia Canto

    Account manager: Kylie Searle

    Art director: Plinio Nitzsche

    Production company: Finch

    Director: Chris Nelius

    Producer: Caroline David

    DOP: Tim Tregoning

    FINCH EP/MD: Corey Esse

    Offline: Lucas Vasquez – Atticus

    Post: White Chocolate

    Music & sound: MassiveMusic

    Composer: Haydn Walker

    Producer: Luci Roe

    Stills: Damien Bredberg

    Retouch: Limehouse

    Client: GM Marketing and Communications – GMSV: Jodie Lennon




