GMHBA Launches New Brand Campaign Honouring 90 Years Of Trusted Care & Community

GMHBA has launched a bold new brand campaign celebrating 90 years of community-driven care, a legacy born from grit and grounded in people looking after each other. The campaign draws on GMHBA’s rich heritage to spotlight the enduring spirit of care that remains at the heart of the brand today.

Paying tribute to the organisation’s roots, which was formed by local cement workers in Geelong during the Great Depression, the new campaign features imagery of working hands, community connections, and moments of genuine care, bringing to life the campaign line “Caring since 1934”.

The campaign highlights how GMHBA cares for members through exclusive product benefits, like no excess for same day hospital procedures, and also leans into GMHBA’s partnership with the Geelong Cats featuring AFL star Patrick Dangerfield.

“At GMHBA, we’re not just another health insurer, we’re a community-based, not-forprofit organisation with a legacy built on trust, shared values, and a relentless focus on our members’ and patients’ wellbeing,” GMHBA CMO Helen Stevens said.

“This campaign is about reconnecting with who we are and celebrating the journey that brought us here, while showing how our heritage continues to shape the high-quality, personalised care we provide today.”

The campaign was created by GMHBA’s creative agency, Howatson + Company who has worked with the brand since 2022 and understand their values and rich history to deliver a compelling brand story. Media agency, Half Dome has created a media plan for the launch with a strong focus on the AFL grassroots community and creating impact in metro Melbourne.

“This new brand platform for GMHBA was an absolute pleasure to work on. Going to the providence and truth of why GMHBA exists is powerful and distinctive – 90 years of care and still going strong for its members,” said Howatson + Company managing director Andrew Drougas.

“Having worked with GMHBA over several years, we understand the strength of their story and the communities they serve. For this milestone campaign, we’ve carefully shaped a channel mix that brings their legacy to life, leveraging the scale of broadcast channels and the authenticity of AFL partnerships to connect with members old and new. It’s been a privilege to help celebrate 90 years of care with a campaign that stays true to who GMHBA is and where they’re headed,” said client partner at Half Dome Rawanne Auda.

The campaign will roll out across commercial television, digital video channels, radio, out-of-home billboards, and social media, speaking directly to the communities GMHBA has supported for generations.

“Our story is unique, and we’re proud of that,” said GMHBA CEO David Greig. “We’re investing in the long-term health and trust of our members. This campaign is a celebration of what makes us unique, and a promise that we’ll continue to be here, delivering care with heart, for many years to come.”