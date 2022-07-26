Glow Launches Social Responsibility Score In US And UK

Australian research technology company Glow today announced the expansion of its market leading consumer ESG/sustainability research product into the US and UK.  

Glow’s Social Responsibility Score (SRS) is a syndicated data product that enables brands to diagnose and benchmark consumer perception of their ESG performance over time, across audiences, markets and competitors.

SRS gives companies an objective way to measure and track the impact of their ESG commitments and sustainability initiatives on end consumers, by identifying the gap between what brands are doing and what consumers are recognising. 

As an independent and repeatable measurement SRS is essential for progressive corporations who have made ESG commitments and publicly listed companies who need to report on ESG progress. 

Tim Clover (pictured), Glow founder & CEO said: “SRS has been validated against key brand performance metrics including trust, propensity to pay a premium and revenue growth, based on over $1Trn of sales data. What consumers think of companies and brands’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) behaviour has never been more important and SRS is the robust way to measure that perception.”

SRS is underpinned by a diagnostic that uses 13 proven environmental, social and governance measures to help brands assess their current market position and direct future investment and communications to positively impact consumer credentials.     

SRS is available immediately in the US and UK following its successful launch in Australia where Glow’s research technology is used by a range of businesses including Mondelez, Thryv, Telstra, Bain, PwC and a number of media and creative agencies. 

Glow’s entry into the US market is initially in conjunction with NielsenIQ. Glow is a member of the NielsenIQ Partner Network, designed to offer innovative services at speed to NielsenIQ’s client base.  

Sherry Frey, VP Total Wellness, NielsenIQ said: “Personal values and lifestyle preferences are driving consumer behaviour today more than ever. Up to now it’s been hard for brands to easily assess the consumer impact of this more holistic decision making, so we look forward to working with our NielsenIQ Partner Network member Glow to introduce our clients to a new metric that does just that. 

“It is an important metric for any business committed to doing better for people and the planet and now brands can finally understand performance and growth opportunities.”

