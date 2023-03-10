Global X ETFs Appoints Madden As Australian PR Agency

Specialist financial and corporate communications agency Madden & Assoc. announced it had been appointed as the Australian PR firm to ETF provider Global X ETFs (Global X) in Australia following a competitive pitch process.

The appointment will see Madden exclusively manage Global X’s earned corporate and consumer media relations. ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) have been a fast-growing segment for Australians seeking to own a share of domestic and global markets and are especially popular among a growing number of younger investors.

Global X has ambitions to become Australia’s leading ETF provider across thematic, commodities and digital asset ETFs by 2025.

With over $5 billion in ETF assets under management in Australia, the Global X philosophy to offer investors something beyond ordinary has already seen it launch several ETFs across green metals, digital assets, and covered call strategies in the last 12 months.

Global X’s Head of Marketing, Natalie Jollow, said: “We’re excited to be working with Madden & Assoc. to elevate and strengthen our brand in the Australian marketplace. Madden’s deep approach to our brief and glowing references from journalists and industry peers set them apart during a competitive pitch process. We believe that this will resonate with media covering the dynamic ETF segment and also with professional and direct investors.”

Madden, executive director, Bruce Madden, said: “Global X is a great fit within our existing stable of A-grade wealth management and financial services clients. The new partnership is an opportunity to explore and support the leverage of the Global X international network with innovative product and media campaigns purpose-built for maximum impact in the growing Australian ETF market.

“Madden is proudly boutique and will serve Global X exclusively in the ETF space with a team that brings decades’ of experience within the $138.5 billion ETF industry.”