Global Leaders And Creative Powerhouses Unite for Sustainability Session at Cairns Crocodiles

Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest is proud to announce one of its most timely and transformative sessions yet, as a global leader and creative pioneers take the stage to explore how advertising can be a driving force for climate action.

Taking place on Thursday 15th of May, from 2:25–3:10pm, at the mainstage session at Cairns Conference Centre —’Advertising for the Planet: How Creativity Can Lead the Charge for Sustainability’—will feature none other than his excellency, Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau.

In addition, Barbara Humphries, co-chief creative officer at Droga5 ANZ and Laura Clarke, co-founder of the Palau Pledge and co-executive producer/ head of impact on the documentary Deep Rising, will also take to the stage.

Moderated by David Hovenden, CEO and co-founder of The Misfits Media Company, together, they’ll unpack how strategic storytelling, bold campaigns and brand activism are reshaping sustainability efforts, and why creatives have a crucial role to play in protecting the planet.

From shifting consumer behaviour to influencing government policy, this 45-minute session (ahead of closing keynote Miranda Otto!) promises insights, inspiration and real-world examples of creative-led climate action.

Humphries brings her deep experience in driving digital and creative initiatives that respond to urgent environmental challenges. She has worked closely on the Tuvalu project, helping the Pacific island nation become the first to create a digital nation in response to the real threat of rising sea levels. This project draws on innovative digital solutions to preserve and protect a country on the brink of disappearing, providing a stark visual and emotional metaphor for the consequences of climate inaction.

Clarke will be wearing two hats at this session. As a co-founder of the Palau Pledge, she has championed sustainable tourism practices in Palau, urging visitors to sign a personal commitment to protect the island’s fragile environment. The Palau Pledge has become an international model for eco-tourism, garnering support from global figures and setting a new precedent for responsible tourism.

In addition to her role in Palau Pledge, Clarke is also the head of impact and co-executive producer of the Deep Rising documentary and campaign. The campaign is mobilising global support to stop the exploitation of the deep seabed by mining companies, and its digital platform allowing individuals to claim coordinates on the seabed to protect it. The initiative uses blockchain technology to ensure transparency and accountability in the fight to protect our oceans from harmful industrial activity. Laura’s leadership in this project highlights the power of creativity to challenge destructive practices and mobilise global change.

Hovenden will also bring his first hand experience from Palau, having just returned from a recent tour of the island nation, which is undergoing a major transformation to accommodate an influx of Australian tourists.

As the penultimate keynote of the three-day event, this session is a must-attend for anyone passionate about the intersection of creativity, influence, and environmental impact.

