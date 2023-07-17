Glamour Mag Produces AI Cover In A Mere 20-Minutes & Traditionalists Are Calling It “Disgusting”

The Bulgarian edition of women’s fashion magazine Glamour has delivered a world-first – an AI generated cover that was said to have been made in a mere 20 minutes!

The Barbie-inspired work stars former Miss Virgin Islands winner, the Japanese/American model, Lisa Opie.

According to a report in the New York Post, the 32-year-old is a massive Barbie fan and with the movie set for its anticipated global release, thought pink was the ideal theme for the shoot.

Researching ideas with her stylist, Joey Rolon, the two happened upon similar creative produced by an AI artist known as Fran H, who goes by @ai_fashion_photos on Instagram.

Opie and her team contacted Fran H, the model telling the Post: “So I just sent her a DM, and I was like, ‘Hey, I love your futuristic Barbie AI images. Is there any way you could incorporate my face into a possible magazine cover?’

“I didn’t say what it was for, but she was, like, ‘Sure, let’s chat.’ So that’s how it all started,” Opie said.

After sending in dozens of “mugshots” of her face, the former beauty pageant winner sat down with her team and Fran while the artist created around 50 images for the magazine shoot in a rather sprightly (worrying?) 20 minutes.

Not all of the image spread is AI, Glamour included a real photo of Opie with “afro-style” hair to show the readers what she really looks like (see above).

Still, not everyone was too thrilled about the computer generated imagery.

Fashion columnist and editor American Merle Ginsberg wrote a stinging rebuke underneath Fran’s Instagram post.

“I’m sure the fashion photographers are thrilled about this. It’s rather disgusting,” she penned.

In her interview with the New York Post, Opie expressed concern about how AI could effect jobs — namely photographers and set designers.

“Legally, they might have to focus on legislation to just keep it under control, because there is a gray area there,” she said.

“But I think that people do need to be protected because AI is such a wild, wild West right now, and we don’t know what’s going to happen in that aspect.”

Checkout some more images from the shoot below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

