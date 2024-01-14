Gladiators Takes Over All Eastern Seaboard 3D Anamorphic Sites Ahead Of Premiere

Network 10’s Gladiators has become the first commercial free-to-air television show to dominate premium 3D anamorphic (3DA) billboards along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

In January, Gladiators took over billboards at Bourke St in Melbourne, Macquarie Centre in Sydney, and Queen St Mall in Brisbane, thanks to Paramount Australia’s Design and Marketing teams and VFX and post-production studio, Cutting Edge. They also take over oOh!media’s iconic 3D Yagan Square site in Perth.

“A show as epic as Gladiators deserves a larger-than-life campaign. Our integrated marketing campaign features several engaging and exciting formats, but we are especially proud to be one of the first brands to feature across all 3DA sites around the country,” said Network 10’s head of marketing – broadcast and digital, Andreana Walton.

“We commissioned Cutting Edge to bring our vision to life under the direction of our incredible Network Head of Design, Karen Song. Thanks to oOh!media and, of course, our media agency, Wavemaker, for allowing us to add the ‘wow’ factor to this incredible campaign”.

“Our Creative Studio, SQUEAK, was thrilled to work on another 3DA out-of-home campaign, this time taking over multiple giant screens across capital citiesm,” said Cutting Edge’s creative director, Zenon Kohler.

“Since each screen had its own unique requirements, it was like solving multiple puzzles with the same pieces. All live-action and CG elements were tailored specifically to each location, including bespoke camera angles and performances from each of the Gladiators“.

“We’re proud of the result, and it’s always a pleasure to work with Network 10”.

“There’s no bigger stage for Gladiators‘ triumphant return to Australian television than our iconic 3DA sites. We love working with Network 10 and are thrilled to see this fitting show harness our innovative, creative solutions to engage audiences, helping make Gladiators an unmissable summer show,” said Josh Gurgiel, head of creative at oOh!media’s creative and innovation hub, POLY.

Gladiators is hosted by iconic sports stars Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan. The series premieres tonight, Monday, 15 January at 7.30pm.