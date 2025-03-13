Getty Images & F1 Join Forces To Showcase 75 Years Of Racing History

As Australia gears up for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix event, Getty Images and F1 have teamed up to unveil rare and iconic photographs spanning the sport’s rich history to commemorate Formula 1’s momentous 75th anniversary.

This gallery of photographs surfaced from the Getty Images archive spans from the inaugural race in 1950 to present day, capturing the speed, glamour, and transformative technological advancements that have defined the racing world since its early days.

With millions of iconic F1 images and videos in Getty Images’ motorsport archives, fans and customers can relive some of the greatest moments in motorsport history. The gallery features defining images both on and off the track, showcasing legendary drivers and teams that have shaped the sport. Highlights include Ayrton Senna, from his karting days to intimate portraits in the garage before his final race, as well as Farina, Schumacher, Piastri and more. Getty Images archives continue to reveal new historic gems, with ongoing discoveries from their analogue collection, further enriching the legacy of Formula 1.

“Our photographers have been trackside since the very first Formula 1 race, upholding our commitment to delivering stunning visual content to a global audience. This gallery offers just a glimpse of the true depth and breadth of Getty Images’ premium motorsport imagery,” said Bob Ahern, archive director at Getty Images.

“With hundreds of thousands of images and video footage documenting iconic moments, we provide an unrivalled perspective on the sport’s most unforgettable events. Through our extensive archive and contemporary coverage, we continue to tell the rich history of Formula 1.”

Here are the 10 rare photographs of iconic moments over the past 75 years, with commentary from Bob Ahern, archive director at Getty Images on their significance:

1. The very first F1 Grand Prix in 1950 at Silverstone and the eventual winner, Giuseppe Farina – May 13, 1950

“The roar of engines fills the air as Giuseppe Farina, in his sleek Alfa Romeo 158, showcasing the skill and daring that would eventually lead him to victory. This historic race marked the beginning of the Formula One World Championship, setting the stage for decades of thrilling motorsport action.”

2. Australian driver, Jack Brabham wins with a car of his own construction – July 4, 1966

“Australian driver Jack Brabham makes history by winning the race in a car of his own construction, the Brabham-Repco, powered by the Australian Repco V8 engine. Captured in a moment of triumph, Brabham is photographed proudly holding the ‘Esso’ tiger in his arms after his remarkable victory.”

3. The original Turbo era of Formula 1 — May 19, 1985

“This iconic image, captured by renowned photographer Rainer Schlegelmilch, features Stefan Johansson driving the Ferrari 156/85 through Casino Square. Flames pour from the exhaust on the turbo engine’s overrun, perfectly encapsulating the raw speed, power, and excitement of the original Turbo era of Formula 1. This photograph remains one of the most famous and iconic images in all of motor racing, symbolizing the intensity and drama of Formula 1.”

4. Portrait of the enigmatic and legendary 3-time Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna — March 10, 1991

“This image captures the Brazilian driver during a moment of calm introspection while putting on his balaclava and securing his fireproof suit, readying himself to head onto the circuit for the United States GP at the Streets of Phoenix. Tragically, Senna’s illustrious career was cut short on May 1, 1994, when he died after his car crashed into a concrete barrier while leading the race at the San Marino Grand Prix.”

5. Michael Schumacher from Germany making his Formula 1 debut — August 25, 1991

“Michael Schumacher from Germany making his Formula 1 debut during the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. The graffiti painted onto the track surface was in protest by Belgian fans at the Jordan teams regular driver Bertrand Gachot being sentenced to 18 months in prison for an aggravated assault on a London taxi driver and being replaced by Michael Schumacher. The rest is history”.

6. 1st Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne — March 10, 1996

“Australian driver Jack Brabham sits aboard the Brabham BT19 Repco V8, the iconic car he drove to win his third Drivers’ World Championship in 1966 before the start of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix. The 1996 race was Australia’s first Grand Prix, and it was won by British driver Damon Hill, adding to the excitement and prestige of the event.”

7. Mark Webber’s remarkable debut in Formula One — March 3, 2002

“During his debut, Mark Webber, finished in a surprise 5th place driving for the underdog Minardi team, marking a memorable moment in Australian motorsport history. This unexpected result led to an unprecedented podium celebration for a 5th placed driver, with Australian Minardi Team Principal Paul Stoddart joining Webber in the festivities. “

8. Michael Schumacher winning legacy — July 21, 2002

“Michael Schumacher from Germany, driving the #1 Scuderia Ferrari Marlboro Ferrari F2002, celebrates on the winner’s podium with Ferrari Team Principal Jean Todt after his victory in the Formula One French Grand Prix. This triumph not only secured Schumacher the 2002 World Drivers’ Championship but also allowed him to equal the record of 5 World Drivers’ Titles held by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio. This iconic moment, captured by photographer Bryn Lennon, symbolizes Schumacher’s dominance and remarkable achievement in the world of Formula 1.”

9. The Racing Finish Lines of Abu Dhabi— December 12, 2021

“Under the dramatic night lights, this shot captures the scale and electric atmosphere of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the illuminated track and packed stands. This race is remembered as one of the most controversial finishes in Formula 1 history, with Hamilton leading most of the race before a dramatic and contentious final lap that saw Verstappen clinch the victory and his first World Drivers’ Championship.”

10. The Formula 1 fans — March 24, 2024

“In this image, Daniel Ricciardo, one of Australia’s leading drivers, engages with fans next to large pop-up banner pictures of Oscar Piastri, Australia’s rising star. This moment serves as a tidy segue between two generations of Australian racing talent. Ricciardo, with his impressive career including 8 Grand Prix wins, passes the torch to Piastri, who has already achieved 2 wins and 10 podiums in his burgeoning Formula 1 career. The excitement and admiration from the fans highlight the enduring passion for motorsport in Australia.”