Gerety Awards Name All-Female Jury For AUNZ

It may be a “man’s world”, but it’s not a man’s judging panel at the annual Gerety Awards – which has named all members of its executive judging panel For AUNZ.

The Gerety Awards brings together an all-female jury to select the best in advertising that resonates most with a female audience.

The 2023 Gerety Awards jury includes 190 judges from 40 different countries. There will be executive jury sessions in cities including Bogota, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Mumbai, as well as a joint AUNZ judging session.

The Australia and New Zealand jury includes:

Elaine Li, Creative Director, Howatson + Company, Australia

Leah Morris, Senior Copywriter R/GA, Australia

Haylie Craig, Senior Creative Colenso BBDO, New Zealand

Vikki Cheng, Senior Art Director FCB Aotearoa, New Zealand

Susan Young, Founding Partner & Creative Director Chemistry, New Zealand

Izzi McGrath, Creative whiteGREY, Australia

Nancy Hartley, Creative Partner/Founder Rumble Strategic Creative/Rumble Town Group, Australia

Sarah Shepherd, Creative Director Special Group, New Zealand

Huei Yin Wong, Senior Art Director Clemenger BBDO, Australia

Tessa Midgley, Senior Copywriter M&C Saatchi, Australia

Aïcha Wijland, Art Director The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, Australia

Kat Tadaki, Senior Art Director Saatchi & Saatchi, New Zealand

Nomfundo Sarah Msomi, Head of Strategy whiteGREY, Australia

Kelly-Ann (KAM) Maxwell, CEO Ogilvy Network NZ, New Zealand

Catherine King, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, Australia