Gerety Awards Name All-Female Jury For AUNZ

Gerety Awards Name All-Female Jury For AUNZ
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It may be a “man’s world”, but it’s not a man’s judging panel at the annual Gerety Awards – which has named all members of its executive judging panel For AUNZ.

The Gerety Awards brings together an all-female jury to select the best in advertising that resonates most with a female audience.

The 2023 Gerety Awards jury includes 190 judges from 40 different countries. There will be executive jury sessions in cities including Bogota, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Mumbai, as well as a joint AUNZ judging session.

Meet the jury and enter the 2023 Gerety Awards at www.geretyawards.com

The Australia and New Zealand jury includes:

Elaine Li, Creative Director, Howatson + Company, Australia
Leah Morris, Senior Copywriter R/GA, Australia
Haylie Craig, Senior Creative Colenso BBDO, New Zealand
Vikki Cheng, Senior Art Director FCB Aotearoa, New Zealand
Susan Young, Founding Partner & Creative Director Chemistry, New Zealand
Izzi McGrath, Creative whiteGREY, Australia
Nancy Hartley, Creative Partner/Founder Rumble Strategic Creative/Rumble Town Group, Australia
Sarah Shepherd, Creative Director Special Group, New Zealand
Huei Yin Wong, Senior Art Director Clemenger BBDO, Australia
Tessa Midgley, Senior Copywriter M&C Saatchi, Australia
Aïcha Wijland, Art Director The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, Australia
Kat Tadaki, Senior Art Director Saatchi & Saatchi, New Zealand
Nomfundo Sarah Msomi, Head of Strategy whiteGREY, Australia
Kelly-Ann (KAM) Maxwell, CEO Ogilvy Network NZ, New Zealand
Catherine King, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, Australia

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]