George Savvides Appointed As SBS Chair

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SBS has appointed George Savvides AM as the new SBS Chair, as announced by the Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts for Communications, Paul Fletcher MP, today. 

SBS Managing Director, James Taylor; said: “On behalf of the Board and SBS, I’d like to congratulate George on his appointment. Since being appointed as Deputy Chair in 2017, and most recently as Acting Chair, he has played a key role in ensuring SBS is a contemporary media organisation in a rapidly changing sector, serving and celebrating a contemporary and diverse multicultural society. I look forward to continuing to work with George and the SBS Board as we evolve in service of all Australians.”  

Savvides said on his appointment: “It’s a great honour to have the opportunity to chair SBS. Over 45 years, SBS has played a vital role in informing and shaping Australia, not only meeting the needs of multicultural communities and our First Nations people, but helping all Australians explore and celebrate our diversity. It is a truly unique organisation, supporting economic and civil participation, and striving to inspire all Australians to experience the benefits of social inclusion.

SBS’s role for the next 45 years will be even more important as our nation’s diversity increases, and I look forward to working with the Board, Executive and the entire SBS team to ensure SBS continues to play a special role in Australia’s future.

“I also acknowledge former Chair, Dr Bulent Hass Dellal AO, who I had the great privilege to work with. I thank Hass for his inspiring and passionate advocacy for SBS and the role it plays in Australia.”

Savvides has been appointed by the Australian Government as Chair of the SBS Board for a period of five years. He leads the Board of Directors which includes Peeyush Gupta AM, Daryl Karp AM, William Lenehan, Sally Walker AM, Dorothy West, Christine Zeitz, and James Taylor (Managing Director).

His appointment follows the conclusion of Dr Bulent Hass Dellal AO’s term as Chair in June after a decade of service on the SBS Board.  

