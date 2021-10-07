Geeks2U Launches First TVC Campaign And New Brand Identity

Australia’s leading marketplace for friendly tech professionals, Geeks2U has this week launched its new brand identity and first brand TV campaign since its acquisition by Officeworks in 2019.

The Geeks2U brand update aims to reflect Geeks2U’s tech credentials whilst emphasizing the trusted relationship Geeks2U technicians have built with the existing customer base. As part of the launch, a new website has been delivered to bring the new brand to life in a digital setting (www.geeks2u.com.au).

In addition to the changes outlined above, a new Geeks2U brand campaign has been launched to drive awareness of the Geeks2U’s brand and range of services. This campaign also formally recognizes the relationship to Officeworks.

The ‘Problem Solved’ campaign aims to clearly highlight the specific times when customers may ‘need a Geek’ to help solve a tech problem in a relatable way, demonstrating both onsite and remote service options and the different ways a Geek can help with any device.

Officeworks chief operating officer Michael Howard, said: “The Geeks2U business has become an integral part of our customer service offering since the acquisition in 2019. Bringing Geeks2U together with Officeworks means we are uniquely placed to meet the needs and wants of our customers. “

“The new brand identity is an important part of the evolution of Geeks2U and we’re confident that it will resonate with both our existing and new customers as we continue to drive the growth of the business.”

“We hope the new campaign will drive awareness of Geeks2U and the support available to our customers whether that be through fixing, setting up or installing the range of tech products available at Officeworks.”

From brand agency Principals, creative director Martin Hopkins said: “The new Geeks2U brand seeks to better reflect the growth and success of the business and its relationship with Officeworks. To demonstrate this, the identities share core elements, allowing independence and an ability to work seamlessly alongside each other. The result is a contemporary, digitally-fit brand identity that proudly sits side by side with Officeworks.”

Spinach co-founder and executive creative director Frank Morabito said, “We felt great chemistry with the Geeks2U team right from the start and that is evident in the work we’ve been able to bring to life despite ongoing lockdowns. This campaign is a fun take on the challenges and frustrations so many of us face in our day to day lives dealing with technology.”

The national brand campaign consists of TV, Radio, Online Video and Social elements – leading with the 30 and 15 second TV spots that will be shown from 3rd Oct.

CREDITS

Brand Agency & Website: Principals

Creative Agency: Spinach

Media Agency: Initiative

Social & Digital Agency: Repris