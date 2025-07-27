Gawk Outdoor Launches 50th Digital Billboard In Bega

Gawk Outdoor has just launched its 50th digital billboard, in Bega, the dairy capital of Australia.

This latest screen, installed in the heart of Bega, represents a step forward for the company as it continues its expansion across regional New South Wales. With more than 260 unique billboard sites now operating across regional Victoria, NSW, and South Australia, Gawk is firmly positioning itself as a force in regional out-of-home advertising.

“We’re beyond excited to launch our 50th digital billboard, and there’s something poetic about doing it in Bega, known for Bega Cheese,” said Peter Upton, general manager, Gawk Outdoor. “Seems fitting as Gawk is becoming the big cheese in regional out-of-home.”

Founded in 2018, Gawk Outdoor began with a bold idea and a handful of static billboards across country Victoria. In less than eight years, the company has grown to command over 80 percent of the regional Victorian out of home market. Its expansion into New South Wales is not only strategic, it’s gaining momentum.

Following the Bega launch, Gawk is preparing to roll out two additional digital billboards in Leeton and Griffith by September 2025. The company also opened its first New South Wales office in Erina this July, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.

With a local team now based on the ground, Gawk is working closely with businesses, agencies, and community organisations across NSW to create bold, region-first campaigns that cut through.

“We’re not just installing screens,” added Upton. “We’re embedding ourselves in the local economy. We’re backing regional stories, elevating regional brands, and giving businesses across NSW a new way to get seen. Loud, proud, and on their own turf.”

With each new launch, Gawk Outdoor is expanding its footprint, its team, and its influence proving that big ideas don’t have to come from the city.