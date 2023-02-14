Gawk Outdoor Joins The Outdoor Media Association

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) announced its fiftieth member, Gawk Outdoor. Gawk was founded in 2018 and has been named by the Financial Review as one of the hundred fastest-growing businesses in Australia in December 2022.

Gawk has over ninety billboard locations throughout regional Victoria, including ten digital signs which account for more than fifty per cent of the total digital roadside Out of Home (OOH) sites in regional Victoria (excluding Geelong).

Luke Course (lead image), Director, Gawk said: “We are excited to join the peak industry body at this exciting time of growth for out of home. Of particular interest to our business is the evolution of “MOVE” to include regional areas as part of development of “MOVE 2.0”, as well as the ability to measure audiences 365 days a year with seasonal changes. We look forward to collaborating with other members to grow the channel.”

“MOVE 2.0” is an upgrade of the “MOVE 1.5” audience measurement system for OOH media that will provide more granular data on audiences nationwide. The new system is a world first and will measure digital audiences, as well as all OOH formats nationwide. “MOVE 2.0” will be launched in 2024, following an investment of $15 million by the outdoor industry.

OMA, CEO, Charmaine Moldrich, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gawk, our newest regional member, as our fiftieth member. As a small industry body this is a milestone for us and proves that improving our audience measurement to include regional audiences in “MOVE 2.0” is of great benefit to the wider out of home community. Our members benefit from research and insights, collaborative industry campaigns, advocacy and representation to government, and we continuously work to improve what we offer with innovation and technology at the heart of everything we do.”

The OMA now represents close to a hundred per cent of the out of home industry in Australia.