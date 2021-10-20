GAMURS Group Appoints Alex Walker To Lead Content Across Asia Pacific

GAMURS Group, the esports and entertainment media network that reaches more than 100 million passionate gamers globally per month, has announced the appointment of Alex Walker as its vice president of content for the Asia Pacific region.

Walker joins GAMURS after more than six years at Allure Media and Nine’s Pedestrian Group, where he was editor of Kotaku Australia which launched in the Australian market in 2007.

Prior to Kotaku, Walker produced content for ABC’s technology and gaming verticals after freelancing for PC Powerplay, Techly, Escapist Magazine, Cybershack and games.on.net.

He was one of the first reporters to dedicate his career to what is now a billion-dollar industry.

This newly created role will see Walker lead content creation and development for key GAMURS-owned titles in APAC. The role will be in Sydney and start in November. Walker will report to GAMURS’ Austin, Texas-based chief content officer, Kevin Morris.

Morris said: “With Alex’s extensive editorial experience and with a background in esports and gaming content, I couldn’t think of a better fit for this position.”

Riad Chikhani, founder and chief executive officer of GAMURS, said: “Alex has a passion and enthusiasm for our brand and the content GAMURS creates.

“To have him join during a period of immense growth only further complements and strengthens our market-leading position in the arena of gaming, esports and entertainment.”

Walker said: “I remember when I first started covering Australian esports in 2003, back when esports didn’t exist as a term and the idea of competitive gaming was very much in its infancy.

“It’s been fascinating to see an Australian publisher that understands and loves esports and video games grow so quickly, and I’m thrilled to come on board and apply all this experience to help GAMURS grow even further. The company shares my vision for the potential for esports and the broader video game market, and I’m excited to see what we can build together.”

GAMURS helps marketers reach the estimated ​​2.7 billion gamers around the world, working with brands like McDonalds, Red Bull and Intel to engage audiences. Its agency services include Influencer Activations, Digital Advertising, Native Content and Sponsorships.