Gami Chicken Is ‘The Unmissable Chicken’ In New Brand Platform Via The Bureau And Unlisted Artists.

Gami Chicken Is ‘The Unmissable Chicken’ In New Brand Platform Via The Bureau And Unlisted Artists.
Lachlan Kempson
By Lachlan Kempson
SHARE
THIS



In its new brand platform, Gami Chicken has launched ‘The Unmissable Chicken’: an all-singing, all-dancing K-pop icon that personifies the tastiest Korean chicken in Australia.

Gami’s ‘Unmissable Chicken’ brings 17 herbs mixed with seasoned chicken to deliver a savoury flavour of Korean spiciness, sweetness, and sourness in every piece. Everything is brought to life in the form of a razzle-dazzle music video and a K-pop-inspired tune.

Alongside this karaoke hero is an outdoor activation made up of billboards and rock posters that brings ‘The Unmissable Chicken’ into visuality nationwide.

The Unmissable Chicken’ takes cues from Korean animae Hanguk aeni and is a nod to their booming K-POP music and culture scene with a twist. The tune and lyrics, along with high-sensory Korean anime-influenced visuals, are all metaphors for the feeling a serve of Gami provides.

Along with brand statements like “Have an unmissable chicken moment” and “Try some zing different”, the campaign touches on the new cultural perspective Gami brings to any eating occasion.

‘The Unmissable Chicken is a little bit different and here to help us try something new and Bok convention. Equipped with a cheeky personality, there’s a sense of humour and feather ruffling that comes with the energy of this fun-loving personality.’

Ed Bechervaise, creative strategist and creative director said: “I ate Gami once and my mind blurted out a brand platform creative strategy — it was that good. It really opens up the feeling of cultural difference in an incredibly tasty and irreverent way.”

Daniel Boi, CEO at The Bureau said: “Gami is not just great chicken, they are a brilliant client. The entire process put a smile on my face and we are incredibly grateful to be given the opportunity to work with such a great brand and just a great bunch of individuals.”

Jun Lee, Gami CEO added: “We pride ourselves on our chicken, but we were looking for a more effective way to market it. And the Bureau brought us a great idea of ‘the Unmissable Chicken’. We are delighted to finally present why our chicken is ‘Unmissable’ in a much more fun and new dimension. Launching the Unmissable Chicken campaign with The Bureau Melbourne was indeed an ‘unmissable’ experience.”

Graham Pryor, executive producer from Unlisted Artists concluded: “From the moment we received the brief, we knew this project would be a raucous good time and Gibbon (the director) certainly brought the party. Drawing inspiration from a gamut of cultural icons, Gibbon crafted a cavalcade of colour and vibrant visuals that are a real joy to watch. Gami Chicken and The Bureau were great collaborators that trusted Gibbon to bring this character to life. A cheeky hero that embodies everything that the brand stands for – great chicken with an attitude!”

The Unmissable Chicken can be seen and heard throughout Australian cities on digital, outdoor and radio, and can be enjoyed in Gami stores nationwide.

Gami Chicken

CEO/Founder: Jun Lee

Marketing Manager: Jinah Hong

Marketing Assistant: Hannah Kim

Creative Agency: The Bureau

CEO/Founder: Daniel Boi

Consulting Creative strategist: Ed Bechervaise

Consulting Creative Director: Ed Bechervaise

Songwriter: Rod Clausen

Brand Design: Daniel Boi

Retouching: Chris Erickson, Topic Visual

Animation Production: Unlisted Artists
Executive Producer: Graham Pryor
Project Producer: Sarah Poppitz
Director: Gibbon (Aggelos Papantoniou and Nikhil Markale)

Music Production: Upward Studios

Robert Upward

Please login with linkedin to comment

Gami Chicken The Bureau Unlisted Artists

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
  • Media

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]