Gami Chicken Is ‘The Unmissable Chicken’ In New Brand Platform Via The Bureau And Unlisted Artists.

In its new brand platform, Gami Chicken has launched ‘The Unmissable Chicken’: an all-singing, all-dancing K-pop icon that personifies the tastiest Korean chicken in Australia.

Gami’s ‘Unmissable Chicken’ brings 17 herbs mixed with seasoned chicken to deliver a savoury flavour of Korean spiciness, sweetness, and sourness in every piece. Everything is brought to life in the form of a razzle-dazzle music video and a K-pop-inspired tune.

Alongside this karaoke hero is an outdoor activation made up of billboards and rock posters that brings ‘The Unmissable Chicken’ into visuality nationwide.

The Unmissable Chicken’ takes cues from Korean animae Hanguk aeni and is a nod to their booming K-POP music and culture scene with a twist. The tune and lyrics, along with high-sensory Korean anime-influenced visuals, are all metaphors for the feeling a serve of Gami provides.

Along with brand statements like “Have an unmissable chicken moment” and “Try some zing different”, the campaign touches on the new cultural perspective Gami brings to any eating occasion.

‘The Unmissable Chicken is a little bit different and here to help us try something new and Bok convention. Equipped with a cheeky personality, there’s a sense of humour and feather ruffling that comes with the energy of this fun-loving personality.’

Ed Bechervaise, creative strategist and creative director said: “I ate Gami once and my mind blurted out a brand platform creative strategy — it was that good. It really opens up the feeling of cultural difference in an incredibly tasty and irreverent way.”

Daniel Boi, CEO at The Bureau said: “Gami is not just great chicken, they are a brilliant client. The entire process put a smile on my face and we are incredibly grateful to be given the opportunity to work with such a great brand and just a great bunch of individuals.”

Jun Lee, Gami CEO added: “We pride ourselves on our chicken, but we were looking for a more effective way to market it. And the Bureau brought us a great idea of ‘the Unmissable Chicken’. We are delighted to finally present why our chicken is ‘Unmissable’ in a much more fun and new dimension. Launching the Unmissable Chicken campaign with The Bureau Melbourne was indeed an ‘unmissable’ experience.”

Graham Pryor, executive producer from Unlisted Artists concluded: “From the moment we received the brief, we knew this project would be a raucous good time and Gibbon (the director) certainly brought the party. Drawing inspiration from a gamut of cultural icons, Gibbon crafted a cavalcade of colour and vibrant visuals that are a real joy to watch. Gami Chicken and The Bureau were great collaborators that trusted Gibbon to bring this character to life. A cheeky hero that embodies everything that the brand stands for – great chicken with an attitude!”

The Unmissable Chicken can be seen and heard throughout Australian cities on digital, outdoor and radio, and can be enjoyed in Gami stores nationwide.

Gami Chicken

CEO/Founder: Jun Lee

Marketing Manager: Jinah Hong

Marketing Assistant: Hannah Kim

Creative Agency: The Bureau

CEO/Founder: Daniel Boi

Consulting Creative strategist: Ed Bechervaise

Consulting Creative Director: Ed Bechervaise

Songwriter: Rod Clausen

Brand Design: Daniel Boi

Retouching: Chris Erickson, Topic Visual

Animation Production: Unlisted Artists

Executive Producer: Graham Pryor

Project Producer: Sarah Poppitz

Director: Gibbon (Aggelos Papantoniou and Nikhil Markale)

Music Production: Upward Studios

Robert Upward