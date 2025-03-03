Fuller Appoints Niccola Phillips, Maeve Hughes & Nadia Rossi

Independent brand creative agency Fuller has appointed creative director Niccola Phillips and account directors Maeve Hughes and Nadia Rossi.

Phillips brings significant creative leadership expertise shaping brands, mentoring talent and championing innovation. She joins from her role as creative director at M&C Saatchi where she spent 12 years as gead of art and CD. She has led campaigns for Australia’s biggest brands, including Commonwealth Bank and Woolworths Group, and worked across global clients including Mastercard, AMEX, Toyota, Audi and Volkswagen.

Hughes returns from five years in New York leading delivery of high-impact campaigns, experiential activations, marketing strategies and brand sponsorships across global markets for L’Oréal Paris at McCann, and for top-tier pharmaceutical brands at FCB Health.

Rossi brings a wealth of experience from across the network agency landscape, including working on global icon IKEA at Host Havas and at CHEP, where she managed key accounts for Samsung.

Fuller MD Will Fuller said the new hires reflected the agency’s commitment to investing in the next stage of its evolution as a creative and strategic force. “We’ve always believed that great brands are built by great people. That’s why I’m incredibly proud to announce the appointment of three exceptional women to senior leadership positions within our agency – each bringing deep expertise, a global perspective, and a passion for creative excellence,” Will said.

“A key appointment in this new wave of leadership is our new creative director, Niccola Phillips whose vision, leadership and strategic creativity will help propel our team and creative offering to new heights. As we continue to evolve, this new creative leadership will be instrumental in shaping bold, compelling brand experiences that not only drive growth for our clients but also solidify Fuller’s position as a leading force in the market.

“These hires mark an exciting step forward in our journey. More than ever, we are committed to delivering world-class brand and creative solutions, and we know that investing in top talent is the key to making that happen. I can’t wait to see the impact this team will make – for our clients, our people, and the future of Fuller.”

“What first attracted me to Fuller as an agency was their obvious passion for creating strategically strong and beautifully realised communications for their diverse stable of clients. The team at Fuller listen well, think and care deeply, and they push hard to produce great work. We share a strong vision and values. I’m looking forward to creating some outstanding work together,” said Phillips.

The new appointments are effective immediately as Fuller writes its next chapter with an expanded market presence nationally.