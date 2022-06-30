Fullbright Scholar Teams Up With CQUniversity For New Opportunities In Queensland

Fullbright Scholar Teams Up With CQUniversity For New Opportunities In Queensland
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A US-based horticultural systems expert is partnering with CQUniversity’s High Value Tropical Cropping team on a research project to identify the barriers to adoption of agrivoltaics – the practice of combining solar power generation with agriculture on the same parcel of land.

Dr Matthew Kleinhenz from Ohio State University was awarded a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to carry out the research in the sunshine-rich central Queensland region.

Dr Kleinhenz said the practical implications of agrivoltaics and the reasons why it hasn’t been more widely adopted to date are still relatively unclear.

“Currently agrivoltaic-like approaches are used far less often than solar-only ones. So, in most cases, we’re producing solar power, which is important, but may be missing opportunities to do more,” he said.

“The goal here is to understand what is holding agrivoltaics back and what might propel it forward,” he said.

Dr Kleinhenz said the results of the research will provide sound data to inform decision making around land use by governments, industry and communities.

“We hope that the research will result in a greater appreciation for the challenges and opportunities associated with advancing the use of agrivoltaics,” he said.

Dr Kleinhenz has previously worked on projects to design cropping systems to work in partnership with the global natural rubber industry and the healthcare industry. In each case, the process required integrating distinct capacities and interests.

“In that sense the AV project is very consistent with some of my experience, but I am new to the energy side,” he said.

“This will require dramatically rethinking cropping systems and I will be pleased to be challenged in this way.”

The project will include surveys, focus groups and interviews as well as the implementation of agrivoltaic system at a site in the Burdekin region.

CQUniversity’s Dr Tieneke Trotter said working with Dr Kleinhenz was a valuable opportunity for the university’s researchers and students.

“Matt is a specialist in protected cropping and horticultural systems,” she said.

“He brings a wealth of experience and expertise with him and we’ve got a lot that we can learn from him and hopefully there is a lot that he can learn from us to take back with him to the Ohio State University.”

Dr Trotter said the research outcomes will be immediately relevant to industry, particularly solar companies already exploring their land management options.

“We are having solar farms approach us because they have put solar panels in, they have found they have land management issues as a result of their practices and are looking for better systems and the possibility of adopting agriculture into a solar farming system,” she said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

CQUniversity Fullbright

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]