Full Service Agency Ardent Communications Undergoes Significant Growth

over the last six months Ardent Communications has doubled in size and staffing levels to service over 30 valued clients.

It also boasts a range of expertise covering digital strategy, SEO, social, web development, email marketing, creative, data analysis and its newly appointed PR department.

Ardent Communications has added three foundation clients to its PR portfolio, including the Leyla Rose Fine Silver Jewellery Collection, Megasealed and Loreto Normanhurst.

Danny Massa (pictured), founder and managing director at Ardent said, “our service delivery is really resonating in the market. We are pushing the boundaries for our clients by providing innovation and unlocking the potential of their business across digital marketing and traditional media.”

Massa continued, “it’s our attention to detail, deliverability as an extension of our client’s marketing team that has led to us doubling in size this year with twice as many head count. We are a full-service agency driven by success and tapping into the Mission and Values of our clients to assist them on their journey of growth through tailored strategic thinking.”

Ardent is an entrepreneurial agency founded on reinvention. Its experienced team stays ahead of industry trends to ensure its partners are harnessing pivotal marketing opportunities. The agency has strong capabilities in business science, and with an in-house data team, applies analytics, research and modelling to deliver exceptional support.

Some of Ardent’s longstanding partners include Howards Storage World, Real Foods (Corn Thins) and Gregory Jewellers. Ardent also has a strong desire to help not-for-profits grow. Current clients include Wesley Mission, the Butterfly Foundation, SpinalCure Australia, The Australian Himalayan Foundation and The Good Sams Foundation. Additionally, it has worked with Independent Catholic Schools and currently partners with select schools including Loreto Normanhurst in Sydney.

In February, the agency hired Elouise Hahn, seasoned journalist and not-for-profit communication specialist to the newly created role of Head of PR and Partnerships. This followed five new hires at the start of 2021, following a period of high growth.