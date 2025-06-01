MediaNewsletterPartner Content

From Timing To Trust: PHD's Joanna Barnes On Building Brand Momentum That Lasts

In the latest episode of ‘Moments with Marketers… in Uber Rides’, PHD’s Joanna Barnes reveals how smart media investment means choosing the right cultural moments – and staying the course once you do.

In marketing, the best moments aren’t always made – they’re earned through relevance, timing and authenticity.

In the latest episode of ‘Moments with Marketers… in Uber Rides’, Joanna Barnes, Chief Investment Officer at PHD, hops in the back seat with Uber’s Michael Levine for a conversation on how brands can build momentum by investing wisely in cultural moments.

As one of Australia’s most respected media leads, Barnes is a strategist who knows how to balance creative ambition with commercial reality. Her approach? Don’t chase the spotlight – find moments that naturally align with your brand’s values and customer behaviour.

She explains: “There needs to be strong brand association, common goal, values, vision, ambition. It really needs to be authentic and that will have the greatest impact.”

Barnes believes that authenticity, not novelty, is what drives results. She cautions against creating bespoke cultural moments unless the payoff is clear – and the brand has earned the right to be there.

Instead, she encourages brands to meet consumers where they already are – culturally, seasonally and emotionally. That means media investment strategies must take into account everything from local weather patterns to behavioural signals.

Barnes says: “In Melbourne, for example, we are desperate for some sun, which would be different to someone up north. That’s a consideration that should be taken into account.”
She also notes that it’s not just about turning up – it’s about keeping momentum once you’re there. Her advice: stay focused, stay consistent and don’t fall into the trap of changing strategy for the sake of it.

Barnes says: “Maintaining momentum is all around leveraging the consumer behaviour patterns. Not changing course, just being as consistent as you can.”

Watch the full series of ‘Moments with Marketers… in Uber Rides’ on B&T’s YouTube channel. The series was created by Uber Advertising and features interviews with marketing leaders from Mars, BMW, THE ICONIC, Tourism Australia, Telstra, and more.

