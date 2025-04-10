From Marketing To PR: How Students Of All Ages Can Find Their Perfect Media Job

Working out what and where to study to get into the media industry just got a whole lot easier for students of all ages, thanks to the relaunch of the Good Universities Guide.

Australia’s leading online directory for all study options – including university, TAFE, VET and mature-age study – has rolled out an updated design and new AI-powered features to help the 1.2 million people who visit it annually find courses and career paths personally suited to them.

A breakthrough in achieving this has been upgrading career search to allow users to search their likes, passions and interests – like for example wanting to work creatively, with media or with words – rather than just searching for specific job titles.

Users are then shown jobs from across the full employment spectrum of trades through to tertiary education roles which involve what they’ve searched for, allowing them to plantheir future in a more personal and powerful way than has ever been possible before.

In partnership with The University of New England (UNE), mature-age university study has also become a central focus of the Good Universities Guide, with students aged 21 and above able to find flexible online and on-campus study options which suit their stage of life, be it at the beginning, middle or end of their career.

The new online hub dedicated to mature-age students helps them with their key areas of need like returning to study, changing careers, up-skilling and lifelong learning.

The number of career options listed on the Good Universities Guide has also nearly doubled ensuring more comprehensive education and employment options can be given to help people find the one which is right for them.

New dedicated sections on the Good Universities Guide website for VET, undergraduate and postgraduate study also have information tailored to the needs of people interested in these specific avenues of study.

“Students of all ages from school leavers through to mature age students can find their perfect job in the media industry and a personalised pathway to get there on the new Good Universities Guide. Our AI-powered tools have let us enhance and personalise how people can interact with our huge catalogue of university and VET courses and career options. Not to be pigeonholed by the name, the Good Universities Guide has info on every higher education course in Australia so it’s for anyone wanting to study anything at any stage of life, with our content with UNE also providing support specifically tailored to mature age students,” said Year13 co-founder Will Stubley.

“Our updated career search feature helps people learn how they can inject their everyday passions into their everyday work so they can make a living doing what they love. If you want to work in media or marketing then you’ll find every career from journalists and presenters through to video editors and PR specialists. So we’re opening people’s eyes up to all the ways their interests and passions can translate into a career relevant to them and showing them how to achieve it”.