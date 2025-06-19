PR Agency Havas Red Promotes Love Island Star Tina Provis

Havas Red, the earned-first PR, social, content, and experiential agency, has promoted longtime staffer, content creator, and TV personality Tina Provis to help drive the firm’s end-to-end influencer marketing offering.

The move signals the agency’s commitment to building more transparent, trusted, and impactful brand-creator partnerships at scale, while reinforcing the critical intersection of earned and influencer media in shaping authentic, reputation-led campaigns.

Provis, who joined Havas Red in 2019 and has built a dual career across agency and entertainment, now takes on a strategic role as senior influencer specialist. With now influencer marketing a core lever for brand storytelling, trust, and engagement, Provis brings unique value to her team and clients.

As both a seasoned PR executive and an active content creator—known for appearances on Love Island and I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here—she offers lived experience in building creator communities, shaping authentic brand narratives, and navigating the evolving social media and creator landscape.

As demand grows rapidly for integrated, credible creator-led partnerships, Tina gives the lowdown on the top trends shaping the future of influencer marketing:

Influencers are driving the customer journey: For Gen Z, TikTok has transcended pure entertainment and is now also a modern-day search engine. This shift in consumer behaviour has propelled influencers to the forefront in shaping the consumer journey. Tapping into influencers to showcase real-use insights as authentic advocates allows brands to integrate organically into conversations that are relevant for their key audiences. When it comes to achieving visibility, aligning with the right talent can be a driving force to tell a brand story that takes audiences from discovery to the loyalty on the consumer journey. The power of niches: Mass reach strategies are taking a back seat, with many brands harnessing the power of niches. Most recently, the niche collectible ‘Labubus’ skyrocketed into a global phenomenon. Leaning into its niche, Labubus fans have since evolved into an online community where demand through exclusivity runs rampant and as a result, has generated an exponential amount of content from fans around the world with #labubu amassing over 1.6 million views on TikTok. Omnichannel Influencer Marketing: The platforms curated by influencers have reached a level of trust and credibility that has transcended social media. Crafting layered campaigns that tap into influencers at multiple touchpoints, including TVCs, OOH and experiential activations, can allow brands to drive relevancy and resonate closely with their audiences. Engaging the right talent for the campaign can create a real impact in terms of credibility and brand awareness, with an omnichannel approach this can be amplified for a seamless consumer journey.

“Tina bridges two worlds—she knows what it takes to build influence, and how brands can partner credibly in that space,” said Stuart Hood, executive director, social and content, Havas Red. “By embedding that insight within a team that spans the full social and content ecosystem, we’re helping clients stay ahead in one of the most dynamic areas of brand engagement.

“Within our industry, integration is talked about a lot but not enough is done to truly bring each of the offerings together. Tina’s new appointment allows us to improve the execution and delivery of how earned-first thinking is done through social, influencers, PR and activations.”

“Influencer marketing today is about much more than reach—it’s about resonance, relevance, and relationships,” stated Provis. “Clients are looking for partners who can build credibility, not just visibility, and creators want to work with brands that align with their values and audience.

“Having experienced both sides, I’m focused on helping brands cut through with strategies that are insight-led, authentic, and built for long-term impact.”