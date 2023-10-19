Friday Trivia Time: Looking Back On The Week That Was!

It’s been a big week! It’s time to reflect on the week that was and test your knowledge of all the happenings in the industry.

Just how much attention have you been paying this week? Test your knowledge for your chance to win. If you think you might be the lucky winner, make sure to screenshot your results, post it on LinkedIn and tag us to snatch one of our exclusive prizes!

Loading…

0-3 points: We expected more from you. You expected more from you. Turn off your screen immediately so your colleagues don’t have to witness this disgrace.

4-6 points: Someone’s been paying attention this week, great work! Tune in next week and try again.

7-10 points: You are a champion. Post your results on LinkedIn and tag B&T.