Fresh From Shooting Sydney Sweeney & Sabrina Carpenter, Ben Strang Joins Chisel

Ben Strang, fresh from his recent campaign work for the Samsung Z Flip5 featuring Sydney Sweeney, has joined emerging talents Emily Mays and Murli Dhir on Chisel’s expanding roster.

Strang, a winner of numerous industry awards, including a SXSW Grand Jury Award and a coveted Cannes Lions Award, has established himself as a highly sought-after commercial filmmaker and photographer. He is known for his meticulous visual storytelling and authentic human performances, with broadcast and print work for clients ranging from United Airlines to US Virgin Islands Tourism and Samsung.

“I have always loved the unique advertising born out of Australia and New Zealand’s creative industries, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team at Chisel. Zak, Pat, and Izzy have an incredible energy and sense of story about them, and I’m honoured to be embarking on this creative adventure together,” Strang said.

Known for his highly collaborative working style, Strang excels at directing grounded human moments amidst breathtaking action. As a lifelong adventure sports athlete and adrenaline junkie, his work combines vibrant documentary realism with methodical visual storytelling. This approach imbues his films with the sense that he genuinely lives the stories he’s telling.

“I love taking a film and finding those little moments of magic that we all relate to in the scenes, the things that other people might miss,” said Strang. “That’s what makes great commercial filmmaking to me—the little details that you see in a TV commercial and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s so true. I relate so much to that’”.

“Ben is such a talent. He’s both a slick commercial photographer and a gifted director whose background in the edit suite makes him an insightful storyteller. I love his ability to capture nuance in a premium and cinematic way. His commercial work always feels so authentically human, and I’m excited to work with him on commercial and passion projects in the years to come,” said Chisel co-founder Zak Kaczmarek.