Free TV Australia Announces Chairman Greg Hywood Has Stepped Down

Free TV Australia has announced that its independent chair, Greg Hywood, has decided to step down from the role.

Appointed in October 2020, Hywood has chaired the Free TV board during a period of substantial change in the Australian media and regulatory landscape. During his tenure, Free TV has secured major policy reforms, including the introduction of a new prominence framework, enhancements to the anti-siphoning scheme, and a 12-month suspension of the commercial broadcasting tax.

Under his leadership, Free TV also played a key role in national policy discussions on the impact of global digital platforms and the future of free-to-air television.

“The Free TV Board thanks Greg for his dedicated service as Chairman of Free TV,” said Beverly McGarvey, president of Network 10, head of streaming and regional lead for Paramount Australia

and New Zealand and Free TV board member.

“His extensive media industry experience, including his leadership of Fairfax Media, brought valuable strategic insight during a period of significant change for the television sector. We wish Greg well in his future endeavours and appreciate his commitment to advancing the interests of Australian commercial television.”

Hywood said it had been a privilege to serve as Chair.“It’s been a privilege to champion an industry that remains essential to Australians as a trusted source of news, sport and entertainment,” commented Hywood on his departure. “Commercial television plays a vital, yet often under-recognised, role in our society—especially for those facing cost of living pressures.

“The challenge for Government now is to rise above the noise and deliver fair, integrated media regulation that reflects changing viewing habits and the impact of international players on audience and revenue share.

“A newly elected Government and Minister make this a natural transition point and I am looking forward to focusing on other commitments.”

Free TV CEO Bridget Fair acknowledged Hywood’s contribution to the organisation and the broader industry.

“Greg has driven constructive engagement between Free TV broadcasters, helping to develop a unified position on key strategic issues,” said Fair.

“The commercial television industry has benefited from his experience and perspective, and Free TV has achieved important advocacy outcomes during his time as Chair.”

The process to appoint a new Independent Chair will commence immediately.