Free-Football TV Reforms Have Been Pushed Back

Reforms that would limit the number of free matches available have been pushed back.

Australia’s existing anti-siphoning list – which decides which sports and entertainment events should be free for the public – was set to expire on April 1st.

There had been speculation that the new list would show changes around which football would be free, however, sources told The Sydney Morning Herald, that the list coming out on the 1st will be largely unchanged.

This means that communications Minister Michelle Rowland will have more time to speak with key stakeholders before finalizing a new framework.

Rowland began the review last year after being appointed minister in a bid to modernize a system now dominated by major streaming platforms.

It was announced alongside other policy priorities such as introducing a system that will prioritise local TV apps on smart televisions (currently international platforms such as Netflix take priority).

The law currently gives free-to-air TV channels, such as Nine and Seven priority to buying key sporting events (such as the AFL and the NRL) before subscription-based competitors such as Foxtel.

Changing the laws around this is challenging because of the different wants of both free-to-air TV providers and streaming platforms.

Streaming platforms such as Foxtel have made attempts to limit the number of free matches available (not key matches).

In a submission to the review, Foxtel argued that the current scheme should be replaced by a “technology-neutral” approach which would mean that listed events are made freely available despite which media company owns the rights.